Melania Trump Responds to Landmark ‘Take It Down Act’ Against Revenge Porn—Here’s What She Said

Ever since Melania took the role of first lady in January, she has been vocal about the Take It Down Act for the second time. Her efforts and advocacy have paid off. The House of Representatives has passed the act. The act ensures that platforms take down revenge non-consensual porn within 48 hours.

The current President, her husband Donald Trump has supported the bill. It aims to prevent the spread of nonconsensual intimate imagery (NCII). This includes revenge porn and deepfakes. These days, deepfakes are easy to create with artificial intelligence integration; therefore, it’s imperative to curb the widespread.

The act first came into play in 2024 with two senators’ support. This bill will be placed for Trump to sign as it has been passed with 409-2 votes making it a possibility now.

Melania gave a statement, “Today’s bipartisan passage of the Take It Down Act is a powerful statement that we stand united in protecting the dignity, privacy, and safety of our children.” She expressed gratitude to all the members who are in the House and Senate.

She emphasizes how important the bill is to build the best future for the children so they can reach their full potential. Many children, teens, and even adults take their lives because of revenge porn. They are challenged to face the consequences of someone else’s wrongs.

🚨 #BREAKING: The House of Representatives has PASSED First Lady Melania Trump’s “Take it Down Act,” which requires big tech platforms to delete revenge p*rn within 48 hours Congratulations @FLOTUS! There have been multiple instances around the country of children taking their… pic.twitter.com/BBomLY0nSD — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 28, 2025

The members of the Senate and House have talked about the safety advocacy that is needed in the online space. All the victims of this crime need to be saved from harassment. The bill advocates have also considered the risk these victims face seeing the harms of NCII. They are truly vulnerable as it deteriorates their mental well-being. Besides, the awareness of the emotional struggles and the caution it needs is what made the bill a possibility.

There was certain opposition as well considering it may affect the freedom of speech and online privacy rights. However, the Take It Down Act is a need of society as it does more damage when we look the other way. Trump has supported the act publicly while also suggesting to use the act for himself for protection. It is a win-win for all.

We all are aware of the memes, deepfakes, and videos about Trump that are AI-generated. Some people may even start believing them without considering the truth. The recent ones were at the Pope’s funeral showing how his meeting with Zelensky ended.

How Zelensky’s meeting with Trump at the Pope’s funeral ended. pic.twitter.com/DIQeS8KYRR — Tarmo 🇨🇿 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 (@TarmoFella) April 26, 2025

As Trump has pledged to sign the act into law, there will be better laws in place, and the consequences of not following them will be severe. It’s a huge achievement for the first lady. Melania has always been vocal about how heartbreaking it is to watch teens who suffer from these challenges due to deepfakes and nonconsensual content.

This content is available for people to see while the victims feel like it’s the end of the world. She says that all people deserve peace of mind and online safety. Anything that exploits their mental well-being or prevents them from expressing themselves safely needs prevention.