Did Melania Trump Use Body Double for Pope Francis’s Funeral? Internet Erupts with Wild Theories

Melania reached Rome late Friday night with President Donald Trump to attend the Pope’s funeral. She was seen and captured getting down the Air Force One and looked normal.

On the funeral day, held on Saturday, she was seen in a black dress with a double-breasted coat, a veil on her head, and a cross across her neck. As the duo were sitting in the front during the funeral ceremony, all eyes and cameras were on them.

People started talking about how Melania looked different. She did not look like herself. This is the reason for rumors about her using a body double for ceremonies like this. It was also her birthday that day, so netizens thought she may not have wanted to be there.

We are aware that the Italian sun is harsh and the weather that day was hot. The sun was on her face the whole time. That can explain the expressions on her face.

Some social media users could not recognize her and asked who was sitting next to Trump. One asked if you are sure this is Melania, doesn’t look like her at all. Another one said what she did to her face. Moreover, people started talking about the way she was walking differently. One said she might have had a recent plastic surgery and is healing from it, looking all different.

Ignoring the bright blue suit and tie at the Pope’s funeral. Ignoring the serious static cling. Ummm what’s happening with Melania? #DemsUnited pic.twitter.com/by6xY6fF6T — LanaQuest aka RosaSparks (@LqLana) April 26, 2025

What we can tell is that the sun in her eyes, making her squint too much. The harsh weather was not doing much for her face either. Her skin looked wrinkled. Meanwhile, her makeup may have melted in the sun, so she was looking fake.

Her outfit for the funeral was apt but her makeup may have betrayed her that day. These pictures of her online may haunt her for a long time now.

President Trump and First Lady Melania at the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square pic.twitter.com/39byLR3ENV — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) April 26, 2025

Over the years, Melania’s fashion sense has changed and improved, but she still wears risque outfits sometimes. This time she picked a suitable outfit instead of not following the rules like Trump wearing a blue suit. However, netizens were quick to judge her face and expressions as she sat in the front row.

The veil on her head may have made her sweat off the makeup. She was also wearing a coat so she could have been uncomfortable during the service. Overheating in the sun can make a person look red and wrinkly.

It’s also not the best lighting as the black doily shawl was casting weird shadows on her face. So it was not a body double but she did look different than usual due to the whole outfit.