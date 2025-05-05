5 Bombshell Revelations that Melania Trump Dropped in Her Memoir

Melania Trump recently authored a memoir titled after herself. The First Lady touches base on several controversies that she hadn’t addressed over the past few years. Here’s a list of the top 5 bombshell revelations and claims that Melania addressed in her new book.

Melania Trump addresses her nude photos

Melania, who was raised in Europe, talks about how she was raised with “a more open and accepting attitude” towards nudity. The former model writes about how it was “commonplace and hardly scandalous” for her to pose nude.

The FLOTUS brings up the topic in association with the 1996 photo shoot she did for Max. The photos were published in a French fashion magazine and resurfaced when The New York Post published them in 2016.

Melania goes on to note how the female form was once “revered and honored in Western culture.” The former model recalls how nudity was a medium for humans to feel elevated and celebrated.

She explains how this exact sentiment “resonated deeply” with her during the Vogue photoshoot she did while pregnant. “Women should take pride in their bodies, not feel shame,” she added.

Melania explains her late move into the White House

The First Lady’s late move into the White House had caused quite a stir among the media in 2017. In her memoir, she explained why she and Barron moved in 6 months after the President did.

Melania revealed how the renovations she wanted to carry out were delayed because of the Obamas. The First Lady recalls that the Obamas were away for the holidays disrupted her renovation plans.

“Despite reaching out to the Obamas’ team and requesting a convenient time for our visit, we did not receive a response for weeks,” she claims in the book. The 55-year-old pointed out how the information was “filled with errors” when she finally received it.

The whole debacle ended up causing a delay in the plans. “I was only able to begin renovations after the inauguration, once we were already in the White House,” Mrs. Trump explains.

Melania defends ‘swatting’ Donald Trump’s hand away

The Trumps’ Israel visit had resulted in netizens jumping to wild conclusions after noticing Melania’s body language. As the President and First Lady walked on the tarmac after disembarking the jet, Melania was seen “swatting” her husband’s hand away. The moment came after Trump tried to reach out to Melania with his hand.

Melania swatting Trump’s hand away all the time makes even more sense now. #SyphilisDon pic.twitter.com/iT4S0SeOhV — Heidi (@HeidiOCanada) January 18, 2024

The moment that was caught on camera had netizens speculating about the couple’s marriage being in trouble. In her book, Melania notes how there wasn’t enough room for her and the rest of the group to walk on the carpet. Hence, she “gently waved away his attempt to hold my hand.” The “innocent gesture” was blown out of proportion by the media.

Melania addressed the “rigged” 2020 election result

Melania sided with her husband and his controversial 2020 election result claim in her book. The President has been very adamant about believing that the election was “stolen” and “rigged.”

“Many Americans still have doubts about the election to this day,” the FLOTUS writes in her book. The 55-year-old adds how she isn’t the only person who “questions the results.”

Melania on the failure of her skincare line

The First Lady fully acknowledges that her business wasn’t exactly a success, but does not take any credit for its downfall. The First Lady joined hands with New Sunshine LLC to launch a line of caviar-infused products. Steve Hilbert and John Menard Jr were the people appointed to look after the operations of the company.

The skincare line’s success was hindered when Menard and Hilbert got into legal trouble. Menard Jr. filed a lawsuit against Hilbert for his management of MH Private Equity.

“It was made clear in court that this was not how business should be conducted,” Melania writes in the book. She goes on to add that the judge ruled in her favor and gave her a settlement.