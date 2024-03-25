Here's Why Former First Lady Melania Trump Once Sued a Beauty Firm for $50 Million

Melania Trump once sought $50 million from a beauty brand for failing to promote her skincare line. The Slovenian-born model turned the former First Lady of the United States of America made her first TV appearance as a Knauss (her maiden name) in her then-boyfriend Donald Trump's 2004 show The Apprentice. However, she ventured into the skincare industry in 2011.

The now-53-year-old introduced her caviar-infused skincare line under the brand name Melania Marks in 2011 and signed a five-year contract with the owners of the beauty firm New Sunshine and billionaires John Menard and Stephen Hilbert. However, soon after the launch of the first few products- the business venture vanished in thin air, per Daily Mail.

Facial lotions, exfoliators, and cleansers infused with caviar imported exclusively from the south of France- the brand had several impressive products. Something was off as the website copy redirected customers to the page of the Trump Organization. Melania later clarified in a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, about what went wrong.

She wrote, "The website in question was created in 2012 and has been removed because it does not accurately reflect my current business and professional interests." However, the reality was far from it. According to a lawsuit filed by Melania against the New Sunshine revealed the beauty firm failed to "promote" her skincare line.

The former First Lady further alleged she did her part in advertising the new line through her eponymous website, interviews, and on the TV show Celebrity Apprentice, promoting how caviar is the most underrated ingredient as a source of hydration and age-defying substance. Unfortunately, it didn't work out.

Consequently, she sued the firm and revealed they failed to pay her the $750,000 she was owed in negotiated payments. Melania further alleged, "They didn't honor the contract. They didn't promote my line. They didn't pay me. They really damaged the brand." And, she won the case.

A federal judge in Indianapolis ruled in Melania's favor and declared she had a valid contract which the other party failed to fulfill. As part of the suit, she sought $50 million. In her claims, she also said that according to the contract, she had been marketing the products set to be launched but when the date came, the products were nowhere to be found in stores.

Michel Cohen, who was Trump's special counsel at the time, defended Melania and said, "Not only did the court find that the licensing agreement was valid and enforceable, but, even more importantly, that John Menard's investment arm, Merchant Capital, which was the sole investor in the equity funds controlling New Sunshine, had tortuously interfered with New Sunshine's performance of the licensing agreement."

Fast forward to 2021, she returned to the public platform with a new NFT venture, advertising it as "Melania's vision." This was also in the collaborative spirit of her Be Best Initiative. She said, "I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my 'Be Best' initiative," per Fox Business.