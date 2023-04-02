Victoria Beckham Rocks $1,500 Worth Dress From Her Own Brand For Poolside Photoshoot

Victoria Beckham has taken the poolside style to the next level with her latest "beat the summer heat" photoshoot. The singer-turned-fashion designer is on vacation and she has packed a voguish summer collection to wear while rejuvenating by nature.

According to Vogue, in her latest Instagram post, Beckham is seen posing by a nearly deserted poolside in a plunging red and blue dress. She accessorized the stylish outfit with red sky-high stiletto peep-toe boots. The former Spice Girl particularly chose the $1,500 outfit from her own spring 2023 runway collection. Victoria has always been her own best brand ambassador, and the sensational poolside shoot is one of her unique strategies to promote her fashion empire.

Her figure-hugging sleeveless circle-draped dress, featuring an open back and the red skirt, accentuated her hourglass curves. The dress falls a long train that looked like an extended cape.

The trailblazer fashion designer flaunted loose beachy waves which cascaded over her shoulders and contributed a softness to her pear-shaped face. She highlighted her eyes with light brown eyeshadow which she teamed with black mascara as she posed with a slight pout toward the camera.

Victoria jokingly captioned the picture “Just lounging round the pool in this casual little number!” Her toned physique has wowed fans and admirers alike. According to The US Sun, her secret is that Posh has stuck with a constant healthy diet of grilled fish and vegetables for the past 25 years. She is also known to stay fit with a balanced exercise regime, including running on the treadmill at an incline, followed by weight training.

Victoria also modeled the same dress in black and white last week, showing off her muscular back in a black-and-white-themed post on Instagram. Victoria’s trainer, Bobby Rich, spoke at length about her fitness routine with Women's Health Magazine. He said, "It was becoming apparent to her that the benefits from her own training routines had become minimal. Despite spending 90+ minute sessions in the gym daily, she was purely maintaining her fitness levels rather than improving in other meaningful ways. She was ready for a change.”

"I've always been a bit scared of weights, but it turns out I love them," Victoria later told Grazia. "I've even got those special gloves to wear! It's good to switch things up and keep your body guessing. I've got so much more muscle tone now."

Talking about her food and nutrition journey, Victoria says she’s “disciplined” with her diet. She said, “I eat lots of healthy fat: fish, avocado, nuts, that sort of thing. I do drink alcohol unless I have a reason not to. I’ll detox from anything for three to six months where I won’t drink. I’m quite extreme in anything I do, whether it’s eating or working out or drinking or not drinking.”

Victoria also shared that Augustinus Bader's skin supplements are her go-to. She consumes apple cider vinegar first thing in the morning as a ritual, and putting on Skinaide collagen peptide powder in her coffee has become a healthy habit. Victoria has been sharing her fitness journey on Instagram lately and the results have been impressive so far.