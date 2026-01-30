Ivanka Trump Skipped Melania’s Big Premiere Night – Here’s What Kept Her Busy

First Lady Melania Trump checked into the premiere of her eponymous documentary at the Kennedy Center with husband and US President Donald Trump by her side. However. Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, was MIA. Ivanka skipped Melania’s movie screening and attended an event in Miami instead.

According to a report published in Hola! Magazine, “Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner were photographed leaving a high-profile JPMorgan Chase & Co. event in Miami Beach, where they live with their three children.”

Ivanka’s absence at Melania Trump’s event added fuel to rumours of a rift between the two. According to multiple reports, Ivanka has been snubbed from the film, and it was an intentional move of Melania’s part.

While Ivanka was missing from the event, Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump gave a shout-out to Melania’s film, and he wrote in an Instagram post earlier this week, “Our incredible First Lady’s new film hits theaters this Friday. I am so proud of the remarkable story being shared and cannot wait for everyone to have an inside look at her journey. Tickets are on sale now for select theaters.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Trump (@erictrump)

Meanwhile, during the premiere of the film at the Kennedy Center, a reporter asked Donald Trump, “Would you be the man you are today if you hadn’t met your wife?” To which he replied, “He’s asking me a very dangerous question. I think she’s really been a great help. She’s done a great job: Very respected, very smart, very measured, very measured — sometimes when I’m not so measured.” The moment went viral.

REPORTER: “Would you be the man you are today if you hadn’t met your wife?” PRESIDENT TRUMP: “He’s asking me a very dangerous question.” “I think she’s really been a great help. She’s done a great job: Very respected, very smart, very measured, very measured — sometimes when… pic.twitter.com/uY8UXtMcKE — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 30, 2026

Donald Trump has actively been cheering for his wife’s film. At the White House screening of the film earlier this week, he walked the red carpet with her, and wrote in an X post, “MELANIA, the Movie, is a MUST WATCH. Get your tickets today — Selling out, FAST.” However, the President was busted when netizens flooded the comments section of his post with screenshots of empty theatres.

MELANIA, the Movie, is a MUST WATCH. Get your tickets today — Selling out, FAST! Photo: Regine Mahauxhttps://t.co/rjwd5Appkv pic.twitter.com/vFpXfV0Mg0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2026

At the film’s premiere, director Brett Ratner was confronted about the controversy surrounding the cast members not wanting their names in the credits. “I understand if a liberal is working on the movie and they don’t want to be credited, but they want to feed their family. I don’t blame anybody for that,” he said, adding, “I don’t know who didn’t want to be a part of it. I learned about it when I read it.”

A private screening of the film was held at the White House last week. Melania penned a long note after the documentary’s private screening. It read, “MELANIA, the film A Historic Moment I am deeply humbled to have been surrounded by an inspiring room of friends, family, and cultural iconoclasts at the White House last night.”

She continued on her extensive X post, “Each of these individuals brought their unique vision to the world, making a lasting impression. Our personal stories endure time and serve as a reminder of our mutual obligation to one another. It was an honor to present my new film, MELANIA, ahead of its global launch.”