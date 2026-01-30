Inside Controversial Melania Premiere – Director Brett Ratner on Why Crew Wanted No Credits

The red carpet at the Kennedy Center was meant to be a reset moment for Melania. Instead, it turned tense. Brett Ratner, the disgraced Hollywood director behind the First Lady’s documentary, was confronted Thursday night about reports that a large portion of the film’s crew asked not to be credited for their work.

Reportedly, roughly two-thirds of the documentary’s New York crew requested their names be removed from the final credits. The film was shot across New York, Washington, and Florida, reports the Daily Beast.

Asked about the report at the premiere, Ratner pushed back. He said the production “picked up a lot of crew” across multiple states and dismissed many of them as “day players,” not part of his “main crew.” At one point, he snapped at someone off camera to let him finish answering.

Brett Ratner, director of “Melania,” responds to reports that crew members requested to remain uncredited on the film. pic.twitter.com/S9PbNiQgCF — Variety (@Variety) January 30, 2026

“I understand if a liberal is working on the movie and they don’t want to be credited, but they want to feed their family,” Ratner said. “I don’t blame anybody for that.”

He added that he was unaware of any credit refusals until reading about them. “I don’t know who didn’t want to be a part of it,” he said. “I learned about it when I read it.”

The documentary, which Amazon MGM Studios reportedly licensed for $40 million, follows Melania Trump in the weeks leading up to her return to the White House. President Donald Trump attended the premiere alongside his wife.

The film has drawn criticism since its announcement, both for its subject and for Ratner’s involvement. The director has not helmed a film since being sidelined during the #MeToo era after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct — allegations he has denied.

MELANIA TRUMP at the premiere of her new film “Melania”: “I want to show the people what it takes to go from private citizen to being a First Lady again.” It will be a big hit❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dYd9uoB3zN — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) January 30, 2026

Several crew members who were credited now regret that decision. “I’m much more alarmed now than I was a year ago,” one person said, explaining their thoughts about Trump’s second term.

Others were less subtle, saying they hoped the film fails. One crew member described long hours, chaotic conditions, and a disorganized set. “Unfortunately, if it does flop,” they said, “I would really feel great about it.”

Politics were a factor as well. Another worker said they felt uneasy about what they described as a “propaganda element” to the project.

The controversy extends beyond the set. Amazon leadership reportedly did not allow employees to opt out of working on the film for political reasons, forcing staff to choose between participation or potential job consequences.

Several Amazon executives attended a private White House screening of Melania, alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook and Queen Rania of Jordan.

The “Melania” movie is on track to earn just $1-5 million on its opening weekend. Amazon spent $40 million on the film and an additional $35 million to market it. pic.twitter.com/euDs0O3lJz — FactPost (@factpostnews) January 30, 2026

Ratner’s name has also resurfaced in recent weeks following the release of Justice Department documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. One image shows Ratner embracing Jean-Luc Brunel, the model scout accused of supplying girls to Epstein. Ratner has denied any wrongdoing.

Melania marks his first directing project since his fall from Hollywood. He is also slated to direct Rush Hour 4, a reboot reportedly revived after Trump urged Paramount owner Larry Ellison to bring back the franchise.

Thursday night was meant to be about the film. Instead, it became about who didn’t want their name on it — and why. And after spending years away from the spotlight, Ratner finds himself answering awkward questions again.