Melania Trump Allegedly Used Late Rosalynn Carter's Funeral as a 'Cat Walk': Former Aide

Melania Trump allegedly channeled her inner model during Rosalynn Carter's funeral in November 2023. She joined former President Bill Clinton, former First Ladies Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Laura Bush, and President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Melania's striking attire and demeanor drew attention, with one ex-aide later criticizing her for doing a 'cat-walk' at the solemn event.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Brandon

The 39th president of the United States Jimmy Carter laid his wife Rosalynn to a peaceful rest after she died in her home on November 19, 2023, at the age of 96. Among the hundreds who lined up to pay their respects to the former First Lady was Melania who was the center of attention for wearing a light grey shade in the sea of black outfits, considered more befitting for a funeral, as per Newsweek.

A poignant memorial service Tuesday in Atlanta celebrated former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s devotion to her family and her lifetime of achievements. pic.twitter.com/AjYFFNaKka — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 28, 2023

Her former aide and "friend" Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who is also an American fashion and entertainment executive, alleged that the 54-year-old saw it as an opportunity to flaunt her modeling skills. Sharing the photos from the funeral ceremony, Wolkoff, who's been a vocal critic of Melania, called out her on X (formerly Twitter).

Wolkloff criticized, "Melania Trump knew every time she made a public appearance, 'a picture would be worth a thousand words.' In Melania's case, the picture would have to do all the talking. This time is no different! Melania made this service a photo op for herself, instead of handling her appearance with dignity and humility, she used it as a catwalk."

Melania Trump knew every time she made a public appearance, “a picture would be worth a thousand words.”

In Melania’s case, the picture would have to do all the talking. This time is no different!@MELANIATRUMP

Melania made this service a photo op for herself, instead of… pic.twitter.com/ossNWZ5zga — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) November 29, 2023

The ex-confidant's remarks followed after Melania was questioned on why she defied the tradition of wearing black at a funeral. While other First Ladies chose well-tailored all-black outfits, the former model wore a gray tweed coat. Her fashion choice for a mourning session was discussed online for all the wrong reasons. Meanwhile, others like Diane Gottsman, founder of The Protocol School of Texas, said wearing gray is acceptable, "Her choice of outfit was conservative and respectful."

Rosalynn Carter leaves behind a meaningful legacy not only as First Lady but as a wife and mother. We will always remember her servant’s heart and devotion to her husband, family, and country. May she rest in peace. — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) November 19, 2023

In a social media post on X, Melania publicly paid tribute to the deceased First Lady, "Rosalynn Carter leaves behind a meaningful legacy not only as First Lady but as a wife and mother. We will always remember her servant's heart and devotion to her husband, family, and country. May she rest in peace."

You learn very quickly that there is no handbook or rules to being First Lady. Technically, it’s not even an official position. And while there are spoken and unspoken expectations that provide some structure, the role is largely shaped by the passions and aspirations of the… pic.twitter.com/MDOVk8NtR1 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 19, 2023

Meanwhile, other First Ladies like Michelle remembered Rosalynn fondly while praising her "faith and commitment to service." She wrote, "When our family was in the White House, every so often, Rosalynn would join me for lunch, offering a few words of advice and always — always — a helping hand. She reminded me to make the role of First Lady my own, just like she did. I'll always remain grateful for her support and her generosity."

Rosalynn Carter was the embodiment of a life lived with purpose. My and Hillary’s full statement: pic.twitter.com/VJHfc8oLh4 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 19, 2023

Although Hillary didn't post a personal tribute, she, along with her husband Bill (Clinton), issued an official statement, saying, "Rosalynn will be forever remembered as the embodiment of a life lived with purpose," recalling her "compassion" and "human dignity."

This article was originally published on 08.02.24.