Meghan Markle’s Own Father Calls Her Out

The eagerly awaited new lifestyle program “With Love, Meghan,” starring Meghan Markle, hasn’t received much positive reception. Other instances in Meghan’s Netflix series offended viewers, and they expressed their disapproval in nasty IMDb ratings and social media posts.

Even the Duchess of Sussex’s family members publicly criticized her job, which worsened the situation. Thomas Markle Sr., Meghan’s estranged father, was characteristically candid in an interview with the Daily Mail in March 2025, stating that he understood the animosity surrounding her most recent initiative.

The lighting designer declared that cookery shows were often dull and could only be entertaining with a real, intriguing host after candidly acknowledging that he hadn’t bothered to watch his daughter’s show. But according to Thomas, his estranged daughter didn’t meet the requirements, saying plainly, “Unfortunately, Meghan has never been authentic.” “Everything that she says is prepared and practized,” he added.

Thomas said he could read Meghan like a book, but he thought “she [was] faking it for the cameras.” Thomas even thought his well-known daughter would have done much better without attempting to project an image of perfection. In a separate interview, Meghan’s brother, Thomas Markle Jr., also harshly critiqued her contentious new show. In an interview with “Talk TV” in March 2025, Thomas Jr. acknowledged that he thought the series’ premiere was incredibly dull. Furthermore, he thought the idea was odd, given that she reportedly never prepared meals for the Markle family as a child.

In his appearance on “Talk TV,” host Kevin O’Sullivan questioned Thomas Markle Jr. on his agreement with the criticism that Meghan Markle appeared dishonest in her new Netflix series. Thomas Jr. agreed enthusiastically, claiming that she was attempting (and failing) to project an image of herself as a kind, considerate, and caring individual while neglecting the reality that viewers already knew she would never treat her family with the same deference.

He had never hesitated to make fun of his estranged sister in public, but “With Love, Meghan” made him feel differently. “This is probably the first time I felt sorry and embarrassed for her,” Thomas Jr. admitted. Unfortunately, many social media users also thought the performance was excruciatingly boring, and thus, his harsh remarks echoed the attitude of the wider public.

One of the critics on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a clip from “With Love, Meghan” and snarked, “I’m so glad Meghan Markle has a new show on Netflix where I can watch her take pretzels out of a labelled bag and put them into a new bag…then label it. The people’s Martha Stewart!”

Another commentator posed as the Duchess of Sussex to mock her apparent attempts at relatability. They mocked that even her supposedly homegrown components were actually store-bought goods. Unfortunately, one user discovered that a spaghetti recipe the former “Suits” star provided on the show probably originated from Stewart around ten years ago; thus, she also lost points for originality. Meghan has been accused of mimicking other people with her Netflix series and As Ever brand as if this wasn’t awful enough.