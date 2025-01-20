Meghan Markle’s Staff Exposes Her ‘Mean Girl’ Personality, Says “I Couldn’t Live With Myself Anymore”

Meghan Markle certainly won’t be winning the ‘Boss of the Year’ award anymore. A recent report revealed how the Duchess of Sussex allegedly ill-treated her staff. Multiple people who have worked with the former actress have come forward to speak up against her and the unhealthy work environment that she created.

More than one person who has previously worked with Meghan Markle is now making strong claims against her. One person alleged that working with the ex-royal sent them into therapy.

The ex-staff all claimed that Markle created a very unhealthy work environment for everyone included in the projects she was working on. One of the people who came forward was a Spotify executive who worked on the Archetypes podcast with Markle.

A source who spoke to Vanity Fair described how Meghan would be “warm and effusive” to the people around her at the beginning. Things would change when her and Prince Harry’s demands weren’t met.

The people who worked with her alleged that the former actress would quickly become “cold and withholding” if her demands weren’t fulfilled. Someone who worked on the Archetypes podcast with her described the experience as “really, really, really awful” and “very painful”.

Remember when award-winning director and photographer, Jean Malek, who directed the Reitman's clothing advertisement, described working with Meghan as being "the meanest person I've ever met in my life"

“Because she’s constantly playing checkers—I’m not even going to say chess—but she’s just very aware of where everybody is on her board. And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment,” the same source explained.

The individual compared Meghan’s behavior to the characters from the movie ‘Mean Girls’. “It’s talking behind your back. It’s gnawing at your sense of self. Really, like, Mean Girls-teenager,” the source revealed.

Another individual spoke on behalf of their colleague who worked with the ex-royal on the podcast. The person reportedly took a leave of absence after working with Markle on 3 episodes. One person claimed they couldn’t “live” with themselves after working with the Suits actress. “I left because I couldn’t live with myself anymore,” they revealed.

Vanity Fair revealed how a few people were forced to take “extended breaks” after being in touch with the Duchess in a professional capacity. Others revealed how they had to take breaks to “escape scrutiny,” while a few quit their jobs. A few individuals even had to undergo long-term therapy after working with Markle.

“I think if Meghan acknowledged her own shortcomings or personal contributions to situations rather than staying trapped in a victim narrative, her perception might be better,” a person who worked with Markle on a project noted.

Meghan Markle keeps claiming that no one was hired to help her with royal training but wasn't Samantha Cohen, The Queen's private secretary who worked with the royals for 17 years… hired and worked with Meghan for months?

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time someone who has interacted with the Duchess of Sussex professionally has spoken up against her. Samantha Cohen, who used to be a Palace aide previously alleged that Markle treated her “harshly” in an interview with the Herald Sun.

In an interview, Cohen revealed how she was supposed to serve as Meghan’s aide for 6 months but ended up working as the aide for 18. Cohen also revealed that they were unable to find a replacement to fill her position.

New Palace aides were finally chosen, and Harry and Meghan were accompanied on a tour to Africa. “But they left (quit) as well while in Africa,” Samantha revealed. Meghan and her legal team have denied all bullying allegations.