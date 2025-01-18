US Think Tank “Warns” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Stop ‘Mocking’ the Royal Family at Once

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been under constant media scrutiny since the duo stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 after the birth of their first child, Archie, and decided to spend their time partly between the US and the UK. The former senior royals have since spoken on multiple issues and advocated for a lot of causes, from mental health to online safety. However, their outspoken approach has often drawn both praise and criticism.

While Meghan’s unexpected social media at the beginning of the year came as a surprise to many, their latest controversy stems from their statement criticizing Meta’s policy changes, sparking backlash from a prominent conservative US think tank and reigniting debates about the couple’s role and influence as ex-members of the British Royal Family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Royal News (@hrhofsussex)

Prince Harry and Meghan recently released a strongly worded statement targeting Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. The duo took to their official Sussex website to call out on Meta and urged the company to prioritize public safety and put an end to the growing hate speech on its platforms.

In their statement that went viral, Meghan and Harry expressed concern over the harmful implications of the policy changes, urging Meta to reconsider. “We applaud leaders who refuse to kowtow to bullying,” they said, emphasizing the need for safer online spaces and platforms.

Their comments showcase their continued effort to raise their voice and bring change in recent years, most importantly through the Archewell Foundation, which gives well-being and safety the utmost priority. However, the tone of their statement raised eyebrows and portrayed them as politically blunt. Furthermore, Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at the conservative Heritage Foundation, condemned the couple’s words as inappropriate and damaging to the Royal Family’s legacy.

Gardiner accused the couple of making a “huge mockery” out of the Royal Family” and labeled their words an unnecessary political rant, arguing that their actions breached the long-standing protocol of royal neutrality in political matters. “For members of the Royal Family to engage in such overtly political matters is, quite frankly, highly inappropriate,” Gardiner stated. This latest backlash is part of a broader narrative of tension surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan’s exit from royal life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

While this move was solely planned to fuel freedom and financial freedom and eradicate unwanted media scrutiny, a few of the couple’s collective moves, like the 2021 viral Oprah Winfrey interview exposing the royal family and bringing them into the dark light, have added accusations of hypocrisy. Additionally, as per Express, several people have claimed that Harry and Meghan wish to benefit from the acquired royal status while distancing themselves from the responsibilities and scrutiny that come with it.

As for public opinion, they remain sharply divided. Some users on social media platforms praise the couple for their bold move and talking about hate speech and the importance of online safety, while others slam them, saying they are using their platform to settle personal scores and promote their brand under the guise of activism. In the end, as a couple who’s trying to balance living independent lives as prominent figures while seeking normalcy and keeping up the rich royal heritage tied to them, only time can tell what works best for the two.