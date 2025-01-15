Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a scathing critique of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. The rage comes straight after its recent decision to eliminate third-party fact-checking and go for a looser content moderation policy instead. The couple, always known for taking steps for online safety and raising their voices against misinformation, didn’t step back from lashing against Meta’s policy change. They termed it as a betrayal of public trust and a threat to free speech.

They issued a 638-word statement that was shared on Sussex.com. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused Meta of being more concerned about profits rather than public safety.

Prince Harry & Meghan are calling out Zuckerburg & Meta! In a statement the couple said: “It doesn’t matter whether your views are left, right or somewhere in between—the latest news from Meta about changes to their policies directly undermines free speech. This should deeply… pic.twitter.com/KoekHciSWI — Maile (@MaileOnX) January 13, 2025

The statement read like this: “This should deeply concern us all. Contrary to the company’s talking points, allowing more abuse and normalizing hate speech serves to silence speech and expression, not foster it.”

They didn’t hold back from mentioning the possible dangers that could be associated with Meta’s move. The couple claimed it would fuel misinformation and amplify hate speech. That would further contribute to the destabilization of an already fraught information environment.

“Meta has shown their words and commitments have very little meaning or integrity. As they announce these changes undoubtedly responding to political winds, they once again abandon public safety in favor of profit, chaos, and control,” they wrote.

The couple also mentioned how Meta’s actions could lead to bigger social issues. They accused the company of contributing to a “global mental health crisis” and encouraging those who use its platforms to spread division and hate.

Interestingly, Harry and Meghan’s condemnation of Meta differs from how Harry’s close friend and polo player Nacho Figueras views it. The latter praised the company’s decision. Figueras re-shared Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement of the policy change with the caption: “This is so important. Return of free speech.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M E G H A N & H A R R Y (@harry_meghan_updates)

The Sussexes’ statement coincides with their ongoing persistent efforts to support communities that are being affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. Their Montecito home is safe, but their Santa Barbara neighborhood was recently designated as a “high fire risk.”

In another statement, Harry and Meghan urged their followers to open their homes to evacuees and support those impacted by the fires.

“If a friend, loved one or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do,” they wrote. “And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating.”

The couple has also been seen volunteering in Los Angeles. They are distributing meals and taking care of the emergency crews amidst the intense wildfire crisis. Keeping in mind such a scenario, the couple confirmed that Meghan’s highly anticipated Netflix series premiere which was initially scheduled for January 15, will be postponed now. The series will now debut in March.