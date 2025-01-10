A harrowing series of before-and-after photos have exposed the brutal devastation of California’s wildfires, which have engulfed communities across Los Angeles, including celebrity neighborhoods. Multi-million-dollar properties have been reduced to rubble. Stars like Adam Brody, Paris Hilton, Cameron Mathison, and Anthony Hopkins have witnessed their homes incinerated by the raging flames.

The fires, which began in Pacific Palisades on January 7, spread quickly to Malibu, Santa Monica, and other L.A. neighborhoods. They left a trail of destruction. More than 2,000 structures have been destroyed, and the estimated damages stand at more than $52 billion. Authorities report that two major fires remain completely uncontained, with thousands under evacuation orders.

Here’s a closer look at the heartbreaking impact on some of Hollywood’s biggest names:

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester’s Pacific Palisades house, which the couple bought in 2019 for $6.5 million, is now nothing but a burned-out shell. The property was worth $8.5 million before the fire, and though the couple hasn’t commented, it’s assumed they both got out safely.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

According to Paris Hilton, this house burnt while live on TV, and the property worth $8.4 million contained all those special moments along with some landmark achievements of her kids as well. “This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.”

Cameron Mathison and Vanessa Arevalo

Cameron Mathison shared gut-wrenching footage of his $3.5 million Pacific Palisades home reduced to ash. Overwhelmed by the loss of irreplaceable family mementos, he told Good Morning America, “Of course, that’s just stuff, and at the same time, it is still very unsettling and so surreal. And again I’m just thinking of the hundreds and hundreds of people who are going through the same thing.”

Billy Crystal and Janice Crystal

Billy Crystal confirmed that his long-time home was destroyed in a fire that razed the Pacific Palisades property he and his wife valued at $7.5 million. He recalled his decades of cherished memories in that house. He even hoped for the resilience of the community as he said, “We pray for the safety of the firefighters and first responders. The Pacific Palisades is a resilient community of amazing people, and we know in time it will rise again. It is our home.”

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

Reality TV celebrities Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag lost their $3.8 million home to the flames. Montag went to TikTok to share how she was dealing with her emotions, saying, “It really comes in waves but I just really want to go home, I want to see all my stuff and sit on my couch.”

John Goodman

John Goodman’s $4.6 million Pacific Palisades property was among those destroyed. While the actor has not commented, it’s believed he and his wife were not in residence during the fire. The devastation marks another major loss for Goodman, whose London home was destroyed in a fire in 2000.

Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins lost his Palisades home, which was purchased for $6 million in 2019. The Oscar-winning actor has not issued a statement but previously survived near losses during the 2000 and 2018 California wildfires.

Eugene Levy

Eugene Levy’s Los Angeles retreat, valued at $2.4 million, was decimated. Levy revealed he fled during evacuation orders as he described the intense smoke and gridlocked traffic. Despite the loss, he and his family are safe.

Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller

Miles Teller’s $7.7 million Cape Cod-style home in the Pacific Palisades was destroyed. Now, only reminders of the front gate and driveway stand. The couple has not spoken out but was reportedly out when the blaze happened.

Several organizations have come forward to provide relief and support services among victims affected by devastating California wildfires.

The California Fire Foundation is providing mid- and long-term relief to affected communities. The World Central Kitchen is providing immediate food relief to evacuees and first responders on the front lines. The Salvation Army is working tirelessly on emergency and long-term recovery efforts. GoFundMe has launched its 2025 Wildfire Relief Fund, which is distributing every single donation made to verified fundraisers and nonprofits on the ground.

The California Community Foundation is focusing on underserved communities through its Wildfire Recovery Fund, and the CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation is supporting firefighters, their families, and burn victims. The scars of this tragedy will take time to heal for sure. However, a shared commitment to rebuild ‘home’ can offer a glimmer of hope amid the ashes.