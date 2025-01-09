Paris Hilton, Chris Pratt and Other Celebs Lose Homes in LA Fires

LA, a bustling city in the United States of California, is home to the country’s film and TV industry- Hollywood. The city has been burning because of the wildfire that started on Tuesday. Since then, it has spread and engulfed hundreds of houses. Thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate their houses and run for their lives as the Santa Ana winds exacerbate the situation even further.

At the worst, a fire ripped across the Pacific Palisades, which is one of the wealthiest neighbourhoods in LA. The area is burning at the rate of five football fields per minute, and firefighters are left overwhelmed. The wildfire attacked the area from the ground and the air.

Actor Billy Crystal and wife Janice lost their home located in Pacific Palisades to the wildfire blaze, as per a statement with ABC News. Crystal said in the statement, “Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing,” He added, “We ache for our friends and neighbours who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy. Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken, of course, but with the love of our children and friends, we will get through this.”

Paris Hilton, too, lost her home in the wildfire, which her representative reported to ABC News. “Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burned to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” Hilton posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

“This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London,” she added. Hilton expressed that her loss was overwhelming, and she was grateful that her family was safe. She even extended prayers for people who have been affected by the wildfires. She has been extending her support to non-profit organizations.

Heidi Montag also shared an emotional video on Tuesday where she revealed her house had burned down. It’s the same home that she shares with her husband, Spencer Pratt and children. “I’m so sad our house is gone,” she said, fighting back tears. Even Pratt shared a video on Instagram that his parent’s house too burned down.

“General Hospital” alum Cameron Mathison took to Instagram and shared the devastating effect the wildfire had on his home. He wrote, “We are safe. But this is what’s left of our beautiful home. Our home where our kids were raised and where they wanted to raise their own someday.”

Mathison added, “Thanks to all who reached out and checked in. Can’t respond to all, so wanted to give an update here. Sending so many prayers to everyone being affected by these fires.” Josh Gad, the “Frozen” star, shared a video of the wildfire on his Instagram account. He wrote, “I hope everyone is staying safe tonight in the affected fire areas in Los Angeles.”

Gad continued, “My deepest gratitude and appreciation goes out to our brave fire and rescue and police forces who are doing everything in their power to keep the residents of Los Angeles safe right now.”

Other A-lister stars also expressed their grief about the wildfire. Steve Guttenberg called the blaze “unbelievable” and “the biggest fire I’ve ever seen in my life.” Chris Pratt sent his prayers to everyone who was affected by the devastating fires.