Meghan Markle Set to Make a Comeback with New Netflix Series in January

Meghan Markle is all set to entertain fans with her upcoming Netflix show, ‘With Love, Meghan’. This celebrity lifestyle series gives a glimpse into Meghan’s life, which includes cooking, gardening and engaging with the guests. In the trailer, Meghan is seen flaunting her homemaking skills. According to reports, Mindy Kaling and former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer will also be the guests on the show.

This eight-part series is arriving on Netflix on January 15. Meghan’s California home will be the backdrop of the series where she will give insights into the art of being a hostess. The whole show is actually designed in an attempt to give viewers a glimpse into her royal lifestyle. Moreover, Markle recently returned to Instagram after a three-year break from the social media platform.

Love is in the details. ✨ With Love, Meghan, a new series, premieres January 15. pic.twitter.com/xVEqflFHED — Netflix (@netflix) January 2, 2025

Speaking excitedly about the project, Markle said, “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team Netflix. Beyond grateful for the support and fun!”

A synopsis of the show describes it as an inspiring and refreshing take on lifestyle programming. Meghan aims to reimagine the genre, combining helpful how-tos with heartfelt conversations. The series emphasizes simplicity and joy, promoting beauty in unexpected ways. According to the promotional description, Meghan and her guests get hands-on with activities like cooking and gardening, encouraging viewers to join in.

Special guests for the half-hour episodes, set to run 33 minutes, include Mindy Kaling, Abigail Spencer, and chefs Roy Choi and Alice Waters. The show is produced by Archewell Productions, the couple’s production company, and Harry and Meghan are the executive producers.

This show is the second project under their multimillion-pound partnership with Netflix. It comes after their production journey began with documentary film Heart of Invictus, released 16 months ago. It followed service members training for the Invictus Games, a sporting event founded by Prince Harry in 2014 for injured and sick military personnel.

Their latest works also include Polo, which was released in December 2023, and Live to Lead, a documentary from 2022 about leaders committed to social justice. The most popular Netflix series they have produced till date is their six-part series, Harry & Meghan, which reveals a lot of details from their personal life.

With Love, Meghan promises to bring a lighter, more playful vibe compared to their previous documentaries. With Meghan’s charm and practical advice, the series offers a window into her life and invites viewers to embrace creativity and connection in their own homes.