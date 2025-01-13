Meghan Markle Gears Up for ‘Perfect Revenge’ with New Netflix Show, ‘With Love, Meghan’

It’s been a rough year for the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The royal couple, who faced continuous criticism after the duo tied the knot in 2018, eventually stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 after the birth of their first child, Archie, and decided to spend their time partly between the US and the UK. After moving, experts claim that the couple signed an £80 million contract with streaming giant Netflix in 2020, which came to an end.

The duo further secured four more projects: POLO, Heart of Invictus, Live to Lead, and the Harry & Meghan documentary. Markle is also set to release her cooking show in 2025. These achievements prove that Meghan Markle can survive on her own without the royal tag she chose to let go of.

Their upcoming Netflix cooking show titled, With Love, Meghan, which was scheduled to air this week, has now been postponed to March. This change in schedule is due to the tragic wildfires raging through Los Angeles, which caused massive damage to mankind. As per The Mirror, the new series will be the “perfect” retaliation against Meghan’s critics when it airs. Moreover, the eight-episode show would also showcase various celebrities, like close friend Mindy Kaling, BFF and Suits star Abigail Spencer, former makeup artist Daniel Martin, and Delfina Blaquier visiting Meghan Markle for her gardening and cooking advice.

Another source spoke to The Mirror and said, “Meghan feels this show will be the perfect revenge for all her doubters and haters,” she added. “She is so confident it’s going to do well, and she will get the accolades she deserves for it, which will finally shut some people up. She can’t wait.”

The source further spoke to Ok! Magazine and praised Markle, saying that she was a very successful actress and had extensive experience in the TV world. She has always been confident in her skills, and although her confidence took a hit during her time in the royal family (which was also due to extreme media scrutiny), she has regained it and is now incredibly proud of this show. Moreover, despite the tricky challenges the couple has encountered, they have managed to add certain recognitions to their belt, including being featured in TIME’s 100 in 2020 and making successful PR appearances, which have helped them maintain their brand image for their upcoming ventures.

Additionally, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry began working hard on their nonprofit, The Archewell Foundation, after leaving their royal roles, which they founded in 2020. As per recent reports by PEOPLE, Meghan Markle has also returned to Instagram after a hiatus of five years and posted a video under her Instagram handle, @meghan, as she wished her fans greetings for the new year. Fans are loving Markle’s social media return, and Meghan’s new ventures will likely play a significant role in determining their position in the industry both financially and publicly.