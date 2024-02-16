Meghan Markle Was "Aware" of Paparazzi Presence During Sussexes' Ski Trip with Prince Harry

Amid the rebranding backlash, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted on a Valentine's Day skiing trip to Vancouver, Canada. The couple has been busy launching their new website and preparing for the upcoming Invictus Games in 2025. The Sussexes hit the slopes alongside some athletes and appeared unfazed by the media presence.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Chin

The former actress acted all casual and sporty despite the paparazzi's intrusion. In fact, a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, showed Markle taking a snap of her husband and the Duke of Sussex Harry for a bystander. According to a body language expert, the Suits star "enjoyed the spotlight."

Judi James claimed while the Duchess pretended to be a good sport, she was equally focused on the cameras. The expert exclusively told The Mirror, "Meghan appears to have been asked to take a photo on a man's phone here, and she responds in a way that suggests a blend of signals of being a good sport and a sense of awareness that she is herself on camera during the transaction."

She continued, "Her body language becomes cute and slightly tentative as she takes the camera and turns to photograph her husband. Her smile looks more of a tentative giggle. Nothing about her ritual suggests normal snapshot behavior, making her look almost as though this is the first time she's taken a pic."

The couple arrived holding hands, smiling wide and in a cheerful spirit. Despite the rumors of tension between the Sussexes following the royal family reconciliation, they showed a united front. Harry and Markle were on a two-day trip to the resort of Whistler in British Columbia to introduce the first-ever winter sports at the 2025 Invictus Games.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang

The camera crew followed the not-so-royal couple throughout their ski visit alongside the athletes. Harry tried one of the participants' sit-ski, and the Sussexes bent down to interact with other athletes present at the event to participate in the games.

Although Harry's expressions gave away some discomfort, body language expert James insisted the picture that Markle took was not for her but for the onlooker. "The way she just hands the camera back suggests this photo was for the man who owned the camera, not Meghan."

The 42-year-old flaunted a wardrobe symbolic of her relationship with Harry. For instance, the black wool-and-cashmere Burberry beanie belonged to the time of their courtship. Meanwhile, the ski event marked the first time Markle wore her engagement ring in public after several months, per PEOPLE.

Discussing the Sussexes' presence at the game, expert James added, "The couple arrived with their body language announcement gestures signaling energy, positivity, enthusiasm, and joy. Their handclasp registered togetherness, as did Meghan's poses with her hand held up near her face to show her engagement ring was firmly back on her finger."

Comparing the couple's behavior, James stressed Harry projected a different attitude than Markle. "He still looks like a slightly troubled camera performer, walking with a dipped head and with one hand shoved into his jeans pocket while Meghan unfurled confidently in the spotlight."