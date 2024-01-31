Meghan Markle Poised to Charge $200,000 an Episode for 'Suits' Spin-Off

For seven seasons (2011–2018), Meghan Markle portrayed Rachel Zane in the American television legal drama, Suits. The popular television network NBCUniversal has given the go-ahead for a spin-off series called Suits: Los Angeles. The Duchess of Sussex's buddy Aaron Korsch, who wrote the original series, has already scripted six of the episodes. As The Express reported, Markle "could easily command upwards of $200,000 an episode" following rumors that she's reportedly been given a "dream role" to make a comeback to television in the profitable spinoff.

A senior production source revealed: "This is shaping up to be one of the biggest TV deals of the year. Meghan is in a commanding position. They want to expand a successful franchise in which she has a ready-made fan base of millions worldwide. They want her back, and they are prepared to pay what it takes to get her." Mark Boardman, an entertainment expert, exclusively told The Express US, "The spin-off could see Meghan Markle finally set for one of the biggest Hollywood deals of the year, and her largest acting deal to date, via her talent agency WME who will secure the highest rate possible for Meghan."

"On the back of billions of hours of streaming time, Meghan could easily command upwards of $200,000 an episode. She could also secure a share of streaming income and boost her directing resume at the same time, potentially opening doors for even bigger paydays with a larger share of streaming income, following improved pay and conditions following the 82-day SAG-AFTRA strike." Boardman continued, "If all goes ahead, this TV spin-off comeback would open multiple doors with fresh interest from producers, creators, and networks offering lucrative deals and even more endorsements coming her way."

As published in The Hollywood Gossip, in 2023, the Sussexes experienced several professional setbacks, one of which was the cancellation of Markle’s Archetypes podcast following only one season. As per The Hollywood Gossip sources, the podcast was part of the Sussexes' $25 million content production agreement with the streaming behemoth. The show made its debut in August 2022. “Spotify and Archewell Audio (the royal couple’s audio production company) have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” an official statement was released in June last year. “The team behind Archetypes remains proud of the podcast they created on Spotify,” a spokesperson said. “Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform.”

According to polls, Americans are less fond of Harry and Meghan than they were a year ago. The duchess may view the Suits spinoff as an opportunity to repair her reputation. The popular legal show surpassed The Office's 2020 record of 57.1 billion minutes of viewing in 2023 with 57.7 billion minutes. “It was a great show to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit,” the duchess had previously stated.