Meghan Markle Gets Akwardly Snubbed by the Host at Women's Panel During SXSW

During the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival in Texas, Meghan Markle received an invitation to speak as a keynote speaker at a women's panel. The Duchess made an appearance alongside well-known figures like Errin Haines, Katie Couric, Brooke Shields, and Nancy Wang Yuen in a program titled 'Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen.' But an embarrassing moment was captured on camera when the Duchess of Sussex attempted to give host Haines a hug. Markle reached out to embrace the well-known journalist, but Haines abruptly backed away, leaving the Duchess with little more to do than give her a pat on the back.

HAPPENING NOW: On this #International_Womens_Day, we are hearing from visionary female leaders at the forefront of news, media, entertainment & philanthropy including Meghan Markle, Brooke Shields, Errin Haines, Katie Couric, and Nancy Wang Yuen. @SpectrumNews1TX #SXSW pic.twitter.com/6HJ7I9efRg — Dr. Nicole Cross (@DrNicoleCross) March 8, 2024

As per The UK Mirror, fans discussed the awkward moment on X, “Read the room. Some people don’t want their personal space invaded, even by a Duchhhesss,” some commented. “She needs to understand people relish their personal space...who wants people they don't know hug them? Especially in this day in age...just watching this cracks me up...the lady was like I don't think so,” another fan added. “It's such a power play, that reach-out to hug. Showing the other woman who's boss. Other woman did well to remain neutral and not respond,” a third fan speculated, as a fourth one joked: “I hate the whole constant hugging thing. Like, just don’t touch me lol.”

At #SXSW, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, shares the story of when she wrote a letter to P&G as a child to ask them to change their commercial that played into the stereotype of women in the kitchen. As a result, P&G ended up changing the… — Mama (@MamaisthereMama) March 8, 2024

The Duchess candidly discussed topics about women empowerment, media representations of women and experiencing severe cyberbullying while expecting Prince Archie. She shared how she took action over a commercial she felt was sexist at11 years old. She said: "I was about 11 years old and I had seen a commercial on TV for a dishwashing liquid that said 'women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans. The boys in my class at the time said 'yeah, that's where women belong, in the kitchen' - and at 11 I just found that infuriating. I wrote lots of letters and put pen to paper and they ended up changing the commercial to 'people all over America."

Markle continued, "It's funny to look back at it now because that was before social media where you had a reach that was so much greater. It was just an 11-year-old with pen and paper. But it just goes to show that if you know that there is something wrong and you are using your voice to advocate in the direction of what is right that can really land and resonate and make a huge change for a lot of people."

As per The UK Mirror, while highlighting her experience with cyberbullying during pregnancy she said, "Yes, social media is an environment that I think has a lot of that. You know I think, it’s really interesting as I can reflect on it, keep my distance from it right now, just for my own wellbeing, but the bulk of the bullying and abuse that I was experiencing in social media and online was when I was pregnant, with Archie and with Lili, and with a newborn with each of them."

Today at the Austin convention SXSW, Duchess Meghan Markle wore an outfit that played with traditional workwear conventions to deliver the keynote address. See all the details: https://t.co/DaaZ3Jc0qo pic.twitter.com/LAj7ZOYwqY — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) March 8, 2024

The Duchess of Sussex wore a silk ensemble by Giuliva Heritage that cost $2,000 (£1,560) and included an oversized silk blouse that cost $970 (£750) and a maxi-skirt that cost $1,050 (£810). The combination was basic yet beautiful. She also flashed her engagement jewels, which cost $180,000 (£140,000). While describing herself previously as a "hugger" Markle had said, “When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I was a hugger. I've always been a hugger, I didn't realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits,” she shared.