In a Bizarre Rant, Trump Complains That Fly Paper Is No Longer Available

While addressing an audience about Hamas crimes, former president Donald Trump was attacked by flies, prompting him to go off on a weird tangent on pest management just days after praising Hezbollah murderers as "very smart." According to reports, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to dominate the news, Donald Trump held two addresses in Iowa on Monday, the first at the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel and the second in Clive.

If re-elected, the former president promised his base that he would implement "ideological screening" of all immigrants and refuse entry to anybody who shares the views of Hamas or other Muslim extremist groups. However, flies swarming over his face interrupted his rant.

Trump Turns Iowa Speech Into Diatribe Against Flies And Fly Paper

Trump, anticipating the audience's laughter, said he expected to face legal issues for his remarks on the grounds of "cruelty to animals." He added while waving his hands to remove the flies, "I didn’t know you had flies in Iowa, I hate flies!!!" The former president continued by telling a narrative he said occurred only the other day; however, all of the persons he described addressed him as "Sir," which has become a "tell" for some Trump-watchers that he is going to say something that is, in all likelihood, completely false.

He continued, "The other day I was at a place, it was a beautiful place, but they had, like, flies, I said, ‘Get fly paper!’ They said, ‘Sir, they’re not allowed to sell it anymore because of cruelty to animals.’ They actually said that."

In 2018, Dale wrote in The Washington Post that if you listen to Trump "long enough," "you can almost sense when a lie is coming." He further noted, "If Trump tells a story in which an unnamed person calls him ‘sir,’ it’s probably invented. If Trump claims he has set a record, he probably hasn’t. If Trump cites any number at all, the real number is usually smaller."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

Unsurprisingly, Trump's comments on the flies were quickly mocked online, with many people casting doubt on his tale and providing their own comedic perspectives on the situation. One person tweeted, "All they had to do was admit Donald Trump lost in 2020 and denounced it at every town hall meeting in their districts. Instead, they chose Lord of the Flies." Another user wrote, "Flies are drawn to shit, so there's that. I wish though it had been a swarm of bees that all left their mark on him......" One more user tweeted directly attacking the former president and wrote, "The large, decomposing, odorous sack of crap that is Donald Trump attracted literal flies during his speech, so he went off on a tangent about how you can't buy fly paper anymore (you can) and how when he becomes President, you totally will."

