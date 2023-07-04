Kourtney Kardashian Gives in to Unusual Pregnancy Cravings Ditching Her Strict Gluten-Free Diet Regimen

Kourtney Kardashian has been giving in to her pregnancy urges, even when they contradict her dietary regulations.

The 44-year-old pregnant Kardashian star is well known for favoring a healthy diet and avoiding gluten, per US Weekly. However, she opted to pamper herself and indulge in her pregnancy cravings during her fourth pregnancy, her first with husband Travis Barker, according to her lifestyle website Poosh. “In an unprecedented move, Kourtney said NO DIETARY RESTRICTIONS,” a party recap from Poosh revealed on Sunday, July 2.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano

“She wanted to just have the yummiest food possible and lean into her pregnancy cravings.” The menu from Chef K at the party—where Kourtney decided to give in to her pregnancy cravings—included “nachos, popcorn, chicken nuggets, corn dogs, hot dogs, sliders, pizza” and more, as well as vegan versions for everything.

The reality TV star and her ex-husband Scott Disick have three children together: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8. She has admitted that with each pregnancy, she had the same cookie craving. “I develop a thing for Nilla Wafer cookies every time I’m pregnant,” she told Natural Health in 2014. “I have no idea why! I’ve also been into cheese and pickle sandwiches. Everyone thinks I’m gross when I order them.”

The oldest Kardashian-Jenner child has always been concerned about her health. Kardashian revealed to US Weekly in 2012 that she was avoiding any reheated meals during her second pregnancy. “I don’t eat leftovers, we don’t freeze any meat in our house, we keep everything really fresh, and I don’t reheat things because bacteria can grow on it,” she said at the time. “I try to eat as fresh, organic, and healthy as possible.”

She told Health Magazine in 2020, “In my house, we are gluten and dairy-free; my skin is very sensitive, and if I eat dairy, it affects it. I love doing a keto diet, though I’m not doing it now. I noticed my body change for the better.” However, that has all gone for a toss, apparently.

Kardashian revealed her pregnancy earlier in June by holding up a placard that read "Travis I'm Pregnant" at a Blink-182 concert, a reference to a similar theme in one of the band's music videos. After the thrilling and emotional public announcement, Barker posed for the first set of bump photos on Instagram while pretending to tap his drumsticks on his wife's baby bump. “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” she captioned the photos she shared.

