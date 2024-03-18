Meghan Markle Faces Criticism for Announcing New Lifestyle Brand Amid Kate Middleton's Health Crisis

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, ignited controversy when she announced the launch of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, on March 14th. This venture, which includes a trademark filing for home goods, edible items like jam, and tableware, drew criticism from some quarters due to its timing amid ongoing health concerns within the royal family, specifically surrounding Kate Middleton. While sources close to Markle described the project as something "close to her heart," many found it insensitive to promote a business while the royal family grappled with serious health issues and media scrutiny. Social media erupted with comments questioning Markle’s decision to leverage her royal title for commercial purposes.

As per the reports of OK magazine, one commenter expressed dismay and wrote, "Metching [sic] off that royal title to sell tablecloths. I thought she wanted to make [it] on her own .. a feminist in the kitchen arranging flowers walking around in a ball gown .. the shame. The timing is right on brand for Meghan Markle.” Another added, "Following King Charles’ recent cancer diagnosis and The Princess of Wales’ recent major operation, from which she is still recovering whilst contending with a huge media firestorm… Meghan Markle decides now is the perfect time to launch her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera…"

As per the sources of Mirror, adding fuel to the fire were rumors surrounding Middleton’s absence and alleged picture manipulation incidents. Concerns arose when a photo went viral, purportedly showing Middleton in a car, leading to speculation about a potential body double. One fan wrote, "Different face, bad wig, missing mole, the car has 5 wheels, the driver doesn’t wear sunglasses. Suddenly driving an Audi instead of a Range Rover. No security.” The photographer, Jim Bennett, denied allegations of Photoshop in a public statement. "We don’t change our photos in Photoshop other than adjusting the light levels if necessary. Car shots are unpredictable at the best of times and with some reflection on the glass it can be difficult."

The situation escalated when Kate's Mother's Day photo, posted on Instagram, was pulled from articles due to suspicions of manipulation. Kate later acknowledged experimenting with editing, attributing any confusion to her actions as an amateur photographer. However, this incident further fueled speculation and criticism directed towards the royal family.

Amid these controversies, Meghan Markle's brand launch drew attention not only for its timing but also for the subtle messages embedded in its branding. The inclusion of "by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex" on Instagram and the website, along with a gold-colored crest featuring ornate calligraphy, hinted at Meghan's royal association and personal branding efforts.

The logo's incorporation of the letters A and R, representing the American Riviera, and the mention of Montecito, where Meghan resides with Prince Harry and their children, added layers of meaning to the brand's identity. Meghan's previous calligraphy work also influenced the brand's design, showcasing continuity in her creative endeavors.