Candace Owens Calls Taylor Swift the 'Most Toxic Feminist Ever,' Leaves Fellow Host Surprised

Candace Owens, during a recent Daily Wire+ event, boldly declared Taylor Swift to be the "most toxic feminist that's ever existed," leaving even fellow host Matt Walsh taken aback. The discussion touched upon various aspects of Swift's public persona, with Owens expressing strong disapproval of the singer's business dealings and her battles over music rights with Scooter Braun, as per Mediaite.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

The proclamation was made on Tuesday during a Daily Wire+ event. It even caught fellow Daily Wire anchor Matt Walsh off guard—he is most renowned for the controversial documentary What Is a Woman? Owens spoke with Walsh, Ben Shapiro, Jeremy Boreing, Michael Knowles, Andrew Klavan, and the ultra-popular pop musician about a variety of subjects throughout the event. Swift's tendency to create songs about her ex-boyfriends and her struggle to reclaim the rights to her music from music producer Scooter Braun—who purchased Big Machine Label Group in 2019—were other points of conflict for Owens.

The host of The Daily Wire declared, "Obviously if you've seen what she's ever done in business and how she tries to manipulate her audiences to get out of deals and contracts, she's totally insane. She's the most toxic feminist that's ever existed." In addition, Owens called Swift's songs about her breakups "psychotic" and wrote off her current romance with tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs as a "business move" that benefits both sides.

I'm a fan of Taylor Swifts Who is Candice Owens OH she has a pod cast...Taylor Swift Only has THE WORLD'S STAGE And could have

Whomever she wants, it wouldn't hurt her image one bit, So would somebody throw Candice a MilkBone please! — TAZZ (@WHEB13) October 5, 2023

Walsh seemed to take offense at "most toxic feminist," stating that she could only partially agree with Owens' harsh statement. “I basically agree with everything you’re saying about Taylor Swift. She is awful." To laughter, he remarked, "I think calling her the most toxic feminist ever is quite a statement. That’s a high bar.” Rather than just ignoring or calling out Swift, Walsh has urged conservatives to counter-program it with their cultural offerings. According to him, some of Swift's critics really work in her favor by increasing her relevance to those who otherwise would not be aware of her.

Owens criticized Swift's 2014 statement on Girls actress Lena Dunham, further solidifying her branding of Swift as a toxic feminist. The 34-year-old conservative commentator claimed, "She literally said, 'Lena Dunham taught me feminism,' which basically means that you can get whatever you want as long as you're able to sell to people that you're a victim because you're a woman. And she has done it to the tune of a billion dollars," as per Radar Online.

The host and author of The Daily Wire has faced criticism for her opinions before. Most recently, she disclosed that she would be "terrified" to travel on an aircraft with a female pilot if the airline had DEI (Diversity, Equality, Inclusion) policies in place because she would doubt the pilot's qualifications.

She has also had disagreements with Ben Shapiro, the head of the Daily Wire, about her stances on the Israel-Hamas conflict; Shapiro is a passionate advocate of Israel's effort to destroy Hamas. In November, he urged her to "by all means" leave the company after she labeled him "emotionally unhinged” and he criticized her on the matter.