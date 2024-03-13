Meghan Markle Avoids Being Questioned Under Oath on Royal Racist Claims Amid Court Case

Meghan Markle consciously dodged questions regarding the royal racist charges under oath during the legal trial. The Duchess of Sussex minced no word after successfully throwing out her step-sister, Samantha Markle's defamation case against her. The judgment means that the latter shall remain unable to raise the matter.

The lawsuit was filed against the Suits actor in March 2022, which accused the royal couple, who stepped down from their royal duties of misusing their privilege and spreading lies through their docuseries and interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021. Had the court case proceeded before its dismissal, both Meghan and Harry might have faced questioning regarding allegations of racist remarks. Speculation arose when a Dutch version of Omid Scobie's book, Endgame, suggested that King Charles and the Princess of Wales were the individuals who expressed 'concerns' about Archie's skin color. This speculation was further fueled when Samantha's lawyer, Mr. Ticktin, emphasized the need to explore the issue.

However, Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell granted Markle's motion to dismiss the case, stating that Samantha had "failed to identify any statements that could support a claim for defamation or defamation-by-implication" in either "Finding Freedom," the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, or the couple's televised CBS Interview. According to Mirror, Judge Honeywell wrote, "Defendant's (Meghan Markle) Motion to Dismiss for Failure to State a Claim is GRANTED. The plaintiff's (Samantha Markle) Defamation Claims (Count One) are DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE. Plaintiff's Defamation-By-Implication Claims (Count Two) are also DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE."

"The Clerk is directed to enter judgment in favor of Defendant, Meghan Markle (also known as Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex), terminate any pending motions, and CLOSE this case," Honeywell concluded. Although the judge decided, Samantha’s legal representatives are determined to challenge the ruling. Samantha's attorney, Peter Tickton said, "Unfortunately, it now appears that our logic was missed by the judge."

Tickton addressed the concern saying, "Of course, this is very upsetting. We were concerned that this could happen when we moved to disqualify Judge Honeywell but to be frank, there is no indication that she was biased, except that her decision is wrong." The dismissal of Samantha's case has come across as a huge relief for the American actor. Ever since her marriage to Prince Harry, she faced two-faced scrutiny by the media and each other's families for varied reasons. Had the court case proceeded before its dismissal, the former royal couple could have faced getting questioned regarding the allegations of remarks made by certain members of the Royal Family about the race of their unborn son, Archie, as disclosed during their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. However, now to the parents of the two, remain away from any controversial remarks in their justification.