Donald Trump Seemingly Distressed Over Legal Trials, Demands Closure Proceedings 'Be Halted!'

Donald Trump, the former President, seemingly woke up feeling deeply upset. He is weighed down by legal woes swirling like dark clouds overhead. The upcoming trial is only a few weeks away. In a recent court appearance, Trump faced the scrutiny of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. It was over hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. Judge Juan Merchan's decision to deny Trump's motion to dismiss charges and set a March 25 trial date intensified his anxiety, as per The New York Post.

Trump seemed to be heavily impacted by the March trial, even though he is being prosecuted on 91 felonies in federal and state courts. Following a resounding victory over his final GOP opponent in his home state throughout the previous weekend, Trump concluded the weekend and kicked off the week by going on social media about the cases, specifically referencing the Bragg case.

Wow! The Mark Levin Show just showed how Unconstitutional and unfair the NYSAG CASE against me is. A TOTAL HOAX — ELECTION INTERFERENCE AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL! Next showing, 3:00 A.M. Eastern, on FoxNews! pic.twitter.com/fYnK2YVWiU — Magadonian, John R Hobbs 🙏❤️🇺🇸🦅 (@realJohnHobbs1) February 26, 2024

Just before Sunday night's midnight, Trump told his Truth Social followers that he was enjoying a TV show about the just-ended New York state fraud case and encouraged them to stay up till 3 in the morning to watch the rerun, "Wow! The Mark Levin Show just showed how Unconstitutional and unfair the NYSAG CASE against me is. A TOTAL HOAX — ELECTION INTERFERENCE AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL! Next showing, 3:00 A.M. Eastern, on FoxNews!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Brandon Bell

Early on Monday morning, Trump launched an attack against every case, accusing President Joe Biden of being a liar and calling for the halting of every trial, including 'local' ones like Bragg's, "The Very Strict Rules and Regulations of the Department of Injustice STATE CLEARLY that you can’t prosecute a Political Opponent, or anyone, RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF HIS/HER CAMPAIGN. Why didn’t they bring these FAKE Charges THREE YEARS AGO? That would have solved all of their problems. (The answer is that they AIMED for the various trials to come up during my campaign for President, 2024!). This includes DOJ subservient “subsidiaries” like local D.A. & A.G. Offices. In other words, all of these FAKE POLITICAL PROSECUTIONS (PERSECUTIONS!) OF CROOKED JOE BIDEN’S POLITICAL OPPONENT MUST BE IMMEDIATELY HALTED!"

The Very Strict Rules and Regulations of the Department of Injustice STATE CLEARLY that you can’t prosecute a Political Opponent, or anyone, RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF HIS/HER CAMPAIGN. Why… pic.twitter.com/IcviFBq27R — Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 TRUTH POSTS (@TruthTrumpPosts) February 26, 2024

Trump's legal team argued that the trial should be rescheduled because it went against his rights. According to Todd Blanche, Trump's lawyer, if the former President were to attend the trial in New York City, he wouldn't be ready because the case involving the sensitive materials begins in May. “That is a constitutional violation in our view, judge,” Blanche declared. “It’s truly an impossible position for anyone to be in... As the court is aware, we are in the middle of primary season,” Blanche continued, as per OK! Magazine.

Despite numerous fact-checks and corrections, Trump persists in his false claim that President Biden is the driving force behind the prosecutions he is facing. These include 34 felonies in New York, 37 counts from Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into his retention of classified documents under the Espionage Act, along with a superseding indictment on three more charges against Trump, another indictment from Smith for his attempt to rig the 2020 election, and 13 election-related offenses in Georgia.