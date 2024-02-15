Megan Fox's Reply to Super Bowl Party Photo Criticism: ‘It Was Just a Shadowy Cell Phone Pic’

Megan Fox, the renowned actress from Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, has taken a stand against critics who criticized her appearance during the 2024 Super Bowl weekend. Sharing snapshots of herself and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, alongside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, she also included an additional image captured on the same occasion.

Another act of #discrimination of #Ukrainian women! 🙄😐



Happy I never watched #MeganFox 🤢🤮 movies & now going to avoid it for future - bye, have a good one! ⛔️



Ukrainians are dying everyday from russian missiles, while you are getting another plastic surgery there! 😐 https://t.co/yrFjlnOxCH — Olga Slyuzar (@OlgaSlyuzar) February 15, 2024

Fox is responding to those who expressed criticism of her appearance over the Super Bowl weekend in 2024. The photos were taken at Zouk nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Joe Oravec, a Chiefs fan, shared them for the first time on Tuesday. Following the release of the picture, social media users started talking about Fox's looks, some trolls focused on Fox's facial features and claimed that the movie star had plastic surgery.

The Expend4bles actress captioned the photo on Instagram, "Oh my god guys look how different I… don't look at all, Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a Ukrainian blowup doll, when in REALITY I look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in japan 💁🏻‍♀️,” as per PEOPLE.

The Jennifer's Body actress looked adorable with her light pink hair pulled back in a sloppy bun with a few strands left out, as MGK smiled and gave the peace sign in the background. Swift and Kelce finished the gorgeous couple's photo by putting their cheeky grins on their faces while the Love Story singer put her arm over her boyfriend's shoulder and hugged him.

The actress and the 33-year-old singer of Emo Girl had a blast during Super Bowl weekend in Vegas before celebrating with Swift and Kelce, both 34. The pair attended a Future concert at the Thomas & Mack Centre on Friday. A fan account for MGK uploaded videos showing him and Fox matching each other in all-black clothing, as per Yahoo.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

In another instance, Fox discussed her body during an interview for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 edition last summer, Fox disclosed that she doesn't always feel confident. "I have body dysmorphia — I don't ever see myself the way other people see me," she stated. "There's never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever." The actress said, "When I was little, that was an obsession I had of, like, but I should look this way. And why I had an awareness of my body that young I'm not sure, and it wasn't environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren't even acknowledged." Fox went on to say that developing self-love is a "never-ending" process.