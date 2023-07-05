Kim Kardashian Looks Stunning In Fourth of July Posts Celebrating America

Kim Kardashian has yet again broken the internet by paying homage to the Fourth of July festivities. The Kardashians star dazzled her fans with her patriotic attire on Instagram, reports The Mirror. Her 361 million followers on Instagram were awestruck with her breathtaking ensemble. She looked almost unrecognizable in the picture, which she reportedly re-posted from a fan account.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

In the story, Kardashian sports a basic white tank top followed by a pair of blue baggy jeans. What took the fans by surprise was that she bleached her eyebrows to match her pristine platinum-blonde locks, which were also much shorter than her usual style. The reality television sensation also sported a pair of what appeared to be pointed heels that added extra panache to her ensemble.

She posed in front of the American flag, The Star-Spangled Banner. Her hands were in the pockets of her pant and she had quite a fierce expression as she directly gazed into the camera. The entrepreneur reposted the story of this glam outfit from a fan account, which goes by the name 'Kourtney K' on Instagram. Earlier, the mother of four had also posted another throwback of her star-struck outfit on her Instagram story. The SKIMS ambassador rocked a one-piece attire. To pay homage to her country, the ensemble featured the classic colors of the flag of the United States of America - blue, white, and red. Each of these colors on her ensemble added to her appearance as a true patriot.

From her choker that was themed according to the colors of the flag to what appears to be a stylish and similarly-themed street-style fanny pack, Kardashian rocked the outfit and radiated a truly American vibe. Kardashian stunned in a two-piece attire - a sleeveless top and a shimmery pair of pants. The top was an amalgam of pizzaz and funk. The left side represented the stars and the blue background while the right side featured the red and white pinstripe pattern. For jewelry the reality star sported blue and red rings surrounded by what appeared to be rhinestones. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians sensation was caught enjoying a refreshing ice popsicle with the same color theme as her outfit of the day.

Prior to posting her near-camouflaged look that floored fans, the beauty mogul posted a picture of herself in a moment of pure glee on the cover of Vogue Italia. Her outfit in the cover shoot radiated elegance and a vogueish fashion statement.

She certainly evolved her fashion instincts in this particular picture, sporting what appears to be a black full-length ensemble with full-length netted gloves. A perfect accessory for this outfit fit for a personality such as hers - a bold statement headpiece with leaves completed her look.

