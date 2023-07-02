Johnny Depp Confessed to Feeling 'Occasionally' Insecure About Amber Heard's Closeness With This Actor

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have both moved on after the ugly defamation battle that caught worldwide attention. However, the controversies surrounding the trial continue to make headlines. During the trial, Depp had accused Heard of having an alleged relationship with her Pineapple Express co-star, James Franco.

The Aquaman actress had to go on record and testify about it in court. “[Depp] hated, hated James Franco. He was accusing me of secretly having a thing with him in the past since we had done Pineapple Express together,” Heard said, as reported by People at the time. During the defamation trial, Heard was confronted with security footage showcasing her with Franco the night before she filed for divorce from Depp. However, the Never Back Down actress clarified that her relationship with the Oz: The Great and Powerful actor was just "pure friendship."

Buzz Feed News reports that during cross-examination earlier in the trial, Depp had confirmed that he had suspected Heard of having an affair with Franco, and said that it “occasionally” made him feel insecure.

According to Insider, Heard said that she was only seeking "a friend's support" from her The Adderall Diaries co-star during the most difficult time of her life. “He was my friend and he lived next door, quite literally next door, and I had frankly exhausted my support network with my usual friends and was happy to welcome as much friendship at that time as I could possibly get," Heard explained.

Heard further revealed during the trial that Depp was extremely jealous about their friendship and used to turn irate about their intimate scenes in the movie. “I had spoken to Johnny — I’m in Boston, he’s in New York. He had already been upset at me and accused me in many arguments about not telling him about scenes I had. If I had a kissing scene, any sort of romantic scene, and I wasn’t explicit about what I was going to do. I was accused of hiding information from him," she said.

As recorded by Style Caster at the time, Heard related one such occasion where she did end up telling Depp about an intimate scene she had to shoot: "I didn’t want the fight, of course, but I had to kind of eggshell, tip-toe around how to tell him when I had any sort of scene like that, and I did tell him in this occasion. He was upset with me, but he didn’t sound coherent on the phone. He was yelling at me, ‘How could you! How could you tell me this when I’m filming this scene when I am working.’ I told him as soon as it was relevant, but he said, ‘How could you just tell me this.’ It was like I told him I was having an affair. He started to sound less connected to reality as these arguments would happen on the phone.”

BBC reports that Depp allegedly kicked Heard while confronting her about the "affair." Heard said, "He just kicked me in the back. I fell on the floor. No one said anything. No one did anything. It's like you could hear a pin drop on that plane." The Drive Angry actress claimed that a lot of her ex-husband's anger in their marriage stemmed from his alleged belief over her secret affair with Franco. After a highly publicized six-week trial, Depp won the defamation case exactly a year ago, the jury awarded him $15 million in damages.

