Amber Heard Gears Up for a 'Strong Comeback' After Infamous Defamation Trial

Amber Heard is poised to make a "strong comeback" in Hollywood after facing severe public humiliation during her trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. The "Aquaman" actress is all set to make her first public comeback appearance on the red carpet at the 69th Taormina Film Festival for the world premiere of her supernatural thriller film "In The Fire."

Directed by Conor Allyn, the film also stars Eduardo Noriega. It will premiere on June 24 at the Teatro Antico di Taormina, Sicily, Italy. According to Deadline, Heard will be seen playing an inspirational female protagonist who tries to rescue a child accused of being the "devil". The feature is set in 1899 and has psychological-thriller themes.

Also Read: The $164M Château Miraval Continues to Be A 'Bone of Contention' Between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TaorminaFilmFest (@taorminafilmfestival)

The official synopsis for the movie available on the festival's website reads: "A 38-year-old American psychiatrist (widowed and without kids) arrives on a rich farm in Colombia after being called to solve the case of a disturbed child. She was called by the child's mother, who was worried about the increasingly insistent accusations by the local priest and the farmers – tormented by mysterious adverse events – that the child is the devil. When the doctor arrives, she discovers that the boy's mother is dead and that the father himself has begun to believe in the possible possession of the child."

"In the Fire" is the first film to be promoted by Heard after facing a crushing defeat in the defamation case. She then moved her base to Madrid, Spain, to spend quality time with her two-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige. Mirror reported that the "Rum Dairy" actress is "not in a hurry to return" to acting. A source claimed, "I don't think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right for the right project." The source also revealed why Heard chose to relocate to Spain, adding, "She's bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Slammed As 'Greedy' For Flaunting a Mountain Of Christian Dior Bags in New Post

Page Six reported last month that the 37-year-old actress had confirmed through a TikTok video that, despite leaving the US, she had "no plans on leaving her career behind". Speaking with a local Spanish reporter Heard confessed that she likes it in Spain, "I love Spain so much." On being asked about working on future film projects, she replied in the affirmative. "Oh, yes. I keep moving forward. That's life." Heard is also expected to return on the big screens as Mera in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." The film will premiere in theaters in December. Heard was part of the official trailer showcased at CinemaCon 2023, although the clip has not yet been released to the public.

Image Source: Getty Images | Win McNamee

Also Read: Hailey Bieber Urges Fans to Not Leave Mean Comments on Selena Gomez's Posts: 'I Don’t Want That'

A source told People, "The trial was beyond stressful for her and she just wanted to start afresh out of the country. She is excited about working and filming again. She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated. This is all behind her now, though." The 69th Taormina Film Festival will take place from June 23 to July 1.

More from Inquisitr

'American Idol' Finalist Oliver Steele Talked About Katy Perry's Nature Off Camera in His Interview

Christine Brown, Star of 'Sister Wives', Spotted Crying and Without Her Engagement Ring