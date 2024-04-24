Meet the Guy Who is Now Viral Online for Imitating Donald Trump and Talking About Fart-Gate

Rumors swirl across the digital world that ex-president Donald Trump farts within the confines of the courtroom. Trump finds himself amidst a hush money criminal trial, which commenced last week, along with opening statements on Monday. Throughout this legal spectacle, Trump has become the target of mockery on multiple occasions.

Recently, according to Newsweek, Trump's critic Ben Meiselas said in a clip, "What I'm hearing is that, um, take it for what it's worth, but that Donald Trump is actually farting in the courtroom." Meanwhile, a gentleman known for his impersonations took on the persona of Trump and delved into the explanation of the alleged fart-gate.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Yuki Iwamura

His video is swiftly gaining traction on social media. The individual behind the uncanny Trump portrayal is the stand-up comedian, J-L Cauvin. He shared a video on X and wrote, "Donald Trump explains Fart-gate. YT link below for subs & shares." Additionally, many people found this video very hilarious as per the comments they shared on the tweet. One person wrote, "Oh god…I’m belly laughing & correctyping all over this keypad…..bouncing … And “perfect” WAS the word I was waiting for! Lol. I didn’t know he COULD fart in a full diap..oh don’t make me type that." Another person wrote, "Nothing beats well-done fart humor. Let’s face it. We are all 10 year olds at heart."

Donald Trump explains Fart-gate



YT link below for subs & shares pic.twitter.com/8unhKo7LTJ — J-L Cauvin (@JLCauvin) April 20, 2024

A third person mockingly wrote, "Breaking News... "gag"order literally being tested in courtroom. Judge Merchan will not issue an order on the situation ... Instead, he plans to precede Monday's opening statements by reading the children's book "Everyone Farts" to the courtroom."

Additionally, talking about this incident, popular show host, Jimmy Kimmel said on his show, "Just when you think the insano-meter has topped out, Donald Trump adds farting to his list of atrocities." However, he expressed the doubt and said, "We don't know for sure that Trump was the one farting."

Oh god…I’m belly laughing & correctyping all over this keypad…..bouncing …😂🤣

And “perfect” WAS the word I was waiting for!

Lol😂

I didn’t know he COULD fart in a full diap..oh don’t make me type that🤣 — Lorraine Chamberlain (@Chamberpaint) April 20, 2024

Kimmel added, "It would not be right for me to state that he was. I cannot in good conscience report that Trump was pumping gas like a Barstow Texaco, but I can report, to borrow a phrase he likes to use when spreading rumors, 'many people were saying Trump was farting in court.'"

The late-night host decided to put some humor into the situation by playfully modifying courtroom sketches to depict the jury wearing gas masks. He also crafted videos where Trump's speeches are hilariously interrupted by simulated flatulence. However, he jokingly pleaded with viewers not to share these creations online, since these aren’t confirmed.

Nothing beats well done fart humor. Let’s face it. We are all 10 year olds at heart. — Chetan Balachandra (@chetan828) April 21, 2024

According to HuffPost, he said, “There’s no way to prove Donald Trump was the one who dealt it, so please don’t repost this video with a dumb caption like ‘Julius Squeezer’ or ‘The Shart Of The Deal’ or ‘You Have The Right To Remain Silent But Deadly’ because we don’t know if any of this is true."

Meanwhile, In March 2023, Trump was charged with changing business records to hide payments to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star, before the 2016 election. Daniels said she and Trump had a one-night encounter in 2006. Trump denied the affair and pleaded not guilty.