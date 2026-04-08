Medical Experts Raise Concern About Trump’s Health After Chilling Iran Threat

Since the United States and Israel carried out a joint air strike on Iran in February, President Donald Trump has not held himself back and has often threatened to completely destroy Iran.

Several doctors and psychologists have questioned his mental state, as some even believe that it is declining and the POTUS is developing an addiction to war.

Trump issues massive threat against Iran hours before deadline ends. “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again pic.twitter.com/XNC3FZvu3U — Imme (@B_mohn_) April 7, 2026

Former Johns Hopkins University professor, Dr. John Gartner, said that Trump is developing an addiction to war and derives pleasure from frightening the world.

Gartner appeared on ‘The Daily Beast Podcast’ where he characterized Trump’s mental state as “rapidly declining”, and said his grandiosity had become more ‘inflamed.’

He also expressed concern that the POTUS is “getting off on” warfare, and said that his administration’s use of missile imagery spliced with video game footage is glorifying explosions.

Gartner compared Trump’s behavior to malignant narcissism and mentioned that such individuals derive pleasure from causing harm and degradation.

“My fear is that Donald Trump is getting off on this. He is getting sadistic pleasure from scaring the world and blowing things up,” the former professor said.

Similarly, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who served as cardiologist to Vice President Cheney during the George W. Bush administration, expressed concern about Trump’s health after he threatened to wipe Iran off the map.

He also questioned the President’s mental acuity after the POTUS warned Iran in a Truth Social post that its “whole civilization will die tonight.”

It’s time for Congress to enact a law requiring the White House physician to periodically and officially certify the health of every president, and their fitness to hold office. — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) April 7, 2026

Reiner showed his concern in an X post as he wrote, “It’s time for Congress to enact a law requiring the White House physician to periodically and officially certify the health of every president, and their fitness to hold office.”

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Tuesday, April 7, that he didn’t “want that to happen, but it probably will,” adding that maybe “something revolutionarily wonderful can happen.”

The president made a similar post on Sunday, April 5, where he said he would target civilian infrastructure if Iran continues to block shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Following his Sunday warning, MS NOW medical analyst Dr. Vin Gupta said Trump’s social media posts are a sign of dementia.

Erratic.

Can’t finish sentences.

Often confused.

Illogical train of thought.

Word finding difficulties. Developing and worsening gradually over time. The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia. — Dr. Vin Gupta (@VinGuptaMD) April 5, 2026

Gupta wrote on X: “Erratic. Can’t finish sentences. Often confused. Illogical train of thought. Word finding difficulties. Developing and worsening gradually over time.”

“The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia,” he added in his post.

Interestingly, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle accused doctors of violating their Hippocratic Oath by questioning Trump’s posts.

He said in a statement to the Daily Beast, “Any so-called medical professionals engaging in armchair diagnosis or false speculation for political purposes are clearly breaking the Hippocratic Oath they’ve sworn to.”

“These are false and slanderous allegations from ‘doctors’ who are unethically speculating on health matters they have no insight into,” Ingle added.