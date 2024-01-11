Kyle Richards grapples with the discomfort caused by the excessive attention her husband, Mauricio Umansky, attracts on Instagram. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recently shed light on this issue in a new episode. During the latest episode, the ladies embarked on a journey to Ojai, California, indulging in a wine-tasting affair to mark Annemarie Wiley’s birthday. It was then that Richards opened up about the challenges she and her husband face in their relationship. She also engaged in heated discussions about the messages he receives from other women on the social media platform, as detailed by US Weekly.

The topic came up while they were playing a candid card game, where Sutton Stracke drew a card and questioned the appropriateness of husbands interacting with other women on social media. To this, all the women swiftly expressed their collective stance that such behavior from married men was very inappropriate in the online world. However, when the question reached Richards, she offered a succinct and impactful one-word reply: "Murder." She said, "I've had, like, a fight with Mo over that. I hate that. Liking people's photos, following people—you don't do that."

Kyle Richards sounds off on ‘a—hole’ women who slide into Mauricio Umansky’s DMs: ‘They’re always the aggressor’ pic.twitter.com/sQ0oSZ2ddL — Apex Bulletin (@ApexBulletin) January 11, 2024

Continuing the conversation, the actress delved deeper into her concerns regarding Umansky's interactions on Instagram. According to People, she said, "Mo gets a lot of DMs from women. They don't care that he's married, and they're always the aggressor. And it just makes you realize there's really a lot of f---ing assholes out there." Richards added that the list of things for married men to avoid on social media doesn't stop with messaging other women. She said, "But also, you don't have to follow every single person and like all their photos. I don't like that at all."

The duo has gone through several hurdles in their marital journey. Confirming their separation in July of last year after a remarkable 27 years together, the couple broke their silence, openly acknowledging the formidable challenges and arguments they had navigated over the past year. Furthermore, taking to Instagram in a joint statement, they addressed the challenging chapter of their marriage with utmost honesty and transparency. They stated, “We both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

Kyle Richards opens up about Mauricio Umansky's “disrespectful" social media behaviour. #RHOBH



Kyle is DONE protecting Mauricio and it’s interesting to see. 👀 pic.twitter.com/FWsDCXM74L — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) January 11, 2024

Season 13 of RHOBH has unveiled the rollercoaster of highs and lows within the duo's marriage. Despite the public scrutiny, Richards and Umansky have chosen to keep mum on whether divorce is on the horizon. Instead, they've opted for a good co-parenting approach, sharing a relationship that prioritizes their shared responsibility for three daughters—Alexia, Sophia, and Portia—as reported by Page Six. It's worth noting that Richards also has a daughter, Farrah Brittany, from a previous marriage with Guraish Aldjufrie. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Umansky was recently photographed leaving a dinner outing with influencer Alexandria Wolfe, further fueling speculation and adding to the evolving storyline surrounding the couple.

