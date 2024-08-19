Matthew Perry’s Accused Drug Supplier and ‘Ketamine Queen’ Partied With Other Celebs After His Death

When Friends star Matthew Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his LA residence last year, it was initially believed to be an accident. However, recent developments have revealed a shocking ketamine distribution network. Jasveen Sangha, also called the 'Ketamine Queen', who was recently arrested in connection with the case— accused of giving drugs to the late actor— allegedly partied with many celebrity friends, as reported by The US Sun.

Reports claim that Sangha shares a good bond with Perla Ferrar Hudson, the ex-wife of rock legend, Slash. Hudson posted a video on Instagram featuring their vacation snapshots that highlighted their close friendship. In a July 2023 birthday post for Sangha, Hudson wrote, “I always wanted a sister and God sent me you. Happy birthday @jasveen_s, my Mary till the end!!!" Numerous other posts feature Sangha and Hudson together. Sangha was also seen partying with actor Charlie Sheen at the exclusive Mulholland Estates in Beverly Hills.

According to Sangha’s friends, she seemed completely normal and led a good social life right up until her arrest. Her longtime friend said, “If anything, she became more social in the past few months. She seemed carefree like she didn’t worry about the world.” They added, “She talked about getting a new dog. She was always up for parties, dinner, or just hanging out. She put on a brave face, considering what she knew was coming. She acted like it was no big deal at all,” as reported by the New York Post. Despite all the allegations, Sangha’s attorney, Mark Geragos, has asserted that his client is not to blame for the actor’s demise.

Geragos said, “Just because it’s a tragedy doesn’t mean it’s criminal. I just don’t see it in terms of a criminal case. I understand people want to hold people accountable. I get that. But I think they’re going to have a very tough time holding people accountable.” On the other hand, DEA administrator, Anne Milgram, shared, "When clinic doctors refused to increase his dosage, he turned to unscrupulous doctors, who saw Perry as a way to make quick money. As Matthew Perry's ketamine addiction grew, he wanted more, and he wanted faster and cheaper."

Millgram added, “Matthew Perry’s journey began with unscrupulous doctors who abused their position of trust because they saw him as a payday. That is how he ended up buying from street dealers, who sold the ketamine that ultimately led to his death." Five people have been charged in the case. U.S. Attorney, Martin Estrada, asserted, “They knew what they were doing was wrong. They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry. But they did it anyway. In the end, these defendants were more interested in profiting off of Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being,” as reported by NBC News.