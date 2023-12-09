In a candid interview with WSJ Magazine, Hollywood icon Angelina Jolie, at 48, has bared her soul about her life in Los Angeles and the profound impact of her divorce from actor Brad Pitt. The Salt actor revealed she doesn't have a social life and relies on her close friends only. Jolie, a mother of six, shared that her social life is minimal, acknowledging that her closest friends are refugees.

Embracing the role of motherhood, Jolie said she has found solace and unwavering strength within her family, with her six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne—serving as not just family members but as her 'closest friends.' Jolie candidly shared how her children helped her heal through her separation from her husband as well. “They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends,” Jolie told the outlet for a cover story published recently. “We’re seven very different people, which is our strength,” Jolie continued.

The actress, known for her humanitarian work, continued to share other details about her personal life, “I don’t really have... a social life. I realized my closest friends are refugees. Maybe four out of six of the women that I am close to are from war and conflict," she continued. Drawing from her own experiences, having been raised by celebrity parents Marcheline Bertrand and Jon Voight, she described Hollywood as a shallow and insubstantial place.

Jolie admitted, “Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place,” Jolie observed. Adding further, she noted, “I never bought into it as significant or important. I wouldn’t be an actress today.” The Tomb Raider star acknowledged in a recent interview that she has changed how stress affects her life. "We had to heal," Jolie said regarding her post-divorce period with her kids. "There are things we needed to heal from," the Eternals actress admitted while revealing that she will be leaving Hollywood soon to settle down in Cambodia. Reflecting on the challenges she faced after her split from Pitt, Jolie mentioned, "It's part of what happened after my divorce; I lost the ability to live and travel freely," she said. "I will move when I can."

Inside look at Angelina Jolie’s shop Atelier Jolie in New York.

Inspired by her humanitarian experience, Jolie's latest endeavor is Atelier Jolie, a fashion initiative that will center on labor difficulties and sustainability, two challenges that have plagued the industry for years. "My daughter jokes that I wear too many trench coats," she shared before adding, "It’s just like a hiding thing." Jolie acknowledged that she is more accepting of this stage of her appearance and figure than ever with the opening of her newest venue and chapter in her life.

