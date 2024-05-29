Matthew Perry’s Ex Shares, He Used to ‘Superglue’ His Hands to Stop Himself From Taking Drugs

Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend, Kayti Edwards, has said that the late Friends star's battle with addiction had taken a devastating turn. Perry allegedly superglued his hands to his knees in a desperate attempt to fight his drug cravings, according to Edwards, who dated Perry in 2006 after meeting him at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, per Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jean Catuffe

Edwards encountered Perry in a distressed state during a visit to his Hollywood Hills home. According to Edwards, Perry was high on a mix of narcotics, including crack cocaine, all night. Perry was found on the couch with his hands glued to his legs, a terrible image that forced Edwards to intervene.

Edwards revealed, “I found Matthew on the couch with his hands superglued to his legs — it was desperately sad. I had to use nail polish remover and olive oil to free him. We were ripping the hair from his legs and he had red, raw patches left behind, it was pretty horrific,” she recollected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

In a 2020 interview, Edwards spoke up about Perry's drug difficulties, stating that Perry had used her to obtain cocaine, heroin, and crack while she was pregnant. Despite the end of their romantic relationship, Edwards maintained contact with Perry, even working as his assistant in 2011.

Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. The circumstances of his death sparked initial inquiry, with Edwards questioning the official account of accidental drowning. Perry's autopsy report verified Edwards' concerns last month, stating that the actor died as a result of the "acute effects of ketamine." Drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine were also mentioned as significant factors in the report.

“I wasn’t trying to die. I was just trying to feel better.” —Matthew Perry — Dr. Glenn Patrick Doyle (@DrDoyleSays) December 21, 2023

Edwards said in a recent interview with The Sun that Perry may have relapsed in the days leading up to his death. In response to the lack of prescription medicines at the scene, Edwards claims that Perry, who is known for his paranoia, would take all of his medication and then obtain more as needed, as reported by another article from Page Six. She said the circumstances surrounding his death, claiming that "things aren't adding up."

Perry's final Instagram photo, made five days before his death, shows him in a jacuzzi with the message, "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman." Perry's usage of the alias "Mattman" was suggestive of his altered state, according to Edwards, implying a possible relapse. She said that Perry would use this persona when he was high on drugs and felt invincible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

Perry's memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, published in 2022, detailed his long battle with addiction. The actor said to the New York Times that he spent nearly $9 million on his sober journey, emphasizing the intensity of his struggle. Perry's confessions offered a stark image of addiction, admitting not only that he had the condition, but that he had it as badly as one could.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 25, 2023. It has since been updated.