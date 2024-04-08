Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for Claiming NYC Earthquake And Eclipse Is God Telling Us to ‘Repent’

America has to 'repent', Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene proclaimed, following the recent earthquake in New York City and the subsequent eclipse prediction. In the early morning of April 5, an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.8 shook the northeast. With an epicenter around 30 miles west of Newark, the earthquake was the third-largest in New Jersey's recorded history. On April 8, there will also be a total solar eclipse in some areas of the country. Self-proclaimed Christian nationalist, Greene, argued that God was communicating with Americans through the earthquake, according to Business Insider.

"God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent," Greene posted on X, formerly Twitter. She added, "Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come. I pray that our country listens." On social media, a lot of people shared their opinions about Greene's post, as reported by HuffPost. A commenter pointed out that given how near the earthquake was to former President Donald Trump's Bedminster golf resort, God may be delivering a message, "The epicenter was literally at Trump’s golf course. Maybe god is trying to tell y’all something."

Another user shared that if God is indeed sending out a special message, it must be that Greene should "quit being such a horrible person". The user slammed her, saying, "Maybe God is telling you to do your job? Stop being a horrible person and politicizing a tragedy and go do your job and pass a bill or work on healing the issues that are dividing us. You are a disgusting human and a worse government official. Wishing for more to come? Sick."

Another social media user, on the other hand, educated the Republican politician on basic concepts of science taught in fourth grade. The user slammed on X, "Earthquakes are caused by the shifting of tectonic plates, not because God is angry about gay marriage or whatever. Let us know if you need any more 4th-grade science lessons." Adam Kinzinger, Greene's former colleague, also went on record and asserted that eclipses and earthquakes are normal occurrences, not bad omens.

Kinzinger quipped on X, "Fun fact. There are about 3 solar eclipses worldwide per year and many earthquakes. Both events were predetermined at the creation of the universe. The solar eclipse is not a sign. It’s just a really cool show if the clouds cooperate. This lady is in Congress?" Echoing Kinzinger another user wrote on X, "Can someone borrow a middle school science project with the planets made out of styrofoam balls and explain to Rep. Greene how the moon spins around the Earth and the Earth spins around the sun & sometimes they get lined up? It’s actually a very cool design."