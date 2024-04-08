NY Earthquake Leads to Netizens Mocking Trump With These Hilarious Conspiracy Theories

The recent earthquake near New York City, with its epicenter near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, has prompted a wave of conspiracy theories on social media, especially regarding its proximity to Donald Trump’s Bedminster National Golf Club. The occasion prompted netizens to mock the former President with innovative conspiracy theories.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sean Rayford

As per HuffPost, the earthquake measured a magnitude of 4.8, rattling the New York tri-state area. The trolling began with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suggesting that the natural disaster was a divine message to repent. She wrote, “God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent. Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come. I pray that our country listens.”

Earthquake near Bedminster, NJ. Ground shakes. It opens. Zombie Ivana Trump crawls out of her grave pushing the classified documents that filled her coffin aside. She's angry. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) April 5, 2024

Twitter users took a more humorous approach, crafting their tongue-in-cheek theories. What acted as the fodder for the memes was that the epicenter was close to Trump’s luxury golf club. Witnesses at the club revealed that the ground was shaking intensely, although no damage was reported. Anna Bower, a court reporter, quipped, “Wait, so you’re telling me the epicenter of the New York City earthquake was…Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster??... Is there any news this man doesn’t touch?”

4.8 Earthquake near Bedminster, New Jersey. Must be the earth caving in from the weight of the stolen documents Trump buried with her. pic.twitter.com/WmC7Zgck7d — Craig Morrison (@CraigDMorrison) April 5, 2024

Trump was not at the club during the quake and was in Florida instead. Nevertheless, netizens couldn't resist weaving imaginative narratives about his connection to the calamity. Additionally, the fact that Trump's ex-wife, Ivana Trump, is buried at Bedminster, only made matters worse. One user wrote, "Who else thinks Ivana wants the missing classified documents to be found?" while another added, "Earthquake near Bedminster, NJ. Ground shakes. It opens. Zombie Ivana Trump crawls out of her grave pushing the classified documents that filled her coffin aside. She's angry." Chiming in a third user asserted, "The epicenter of the #earthquake wasn’t far from Bedminster. Are we sure it wasn’t Trump throwing a tantrum about how much losing he’s been doing lately?" Meanwhile, a fourth user wrote, "Maybe Trump was in Bedminster selling bibles again and God was like enough already."

NYC: that wasn't an earthquake it was just Trump landing in Bedminster for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/qwPV2Vp5Xh — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 5, 2024

Trump acquired the Bedminster estate in 2002, which he later revamped and transformed into a premier golf course and country club. He acquired the estate from National Fairways, a Connecticut-based golf course developer. At the time of purchase he shared his excitement and revealed, “Yes, I’ve bought it as of today. It’s a wonderful piece of property and it will be absolutely a world-class golf course.”

NY Earthquake 2024...



Epicenter: Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster

(Why am I not surprised)



Either:

1) Don must have done some epic crap in his diaper!

2) The gates of hell just opened!

🤣🤣🤣👇 https://t.co/j7ET6ulxpt — Michael “Super Mario” 🟦🟧 💯%Woke, deal with it! (@MichaelSamario) April 5, 2024

As per the New York Post, the club, located just 40 miles from Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, became a notable venue, hosting events like Ivanka Trump's wedding to Jared Kushner. The club comprises two 18-hole courses carefully crafted by renowned golf architect, Tom Fazio, a lavish heated pool, tennis courts, and a private helipad.