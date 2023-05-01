Amy Schumer Sells Manhattan Apartment for $13 Million

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer sold her sunny Upper West Side five-bedroom unit penthouse for an estimated $13 million to Oscar-winning composer and lyricist Benj Pasek, according to Mansion Global. The luxurious pad had been on the market for under a year and had been listed for an estimated $15 million last May, according to Architectural Digest.

Meanwhile, Schumer reportedly relocated to a historic Brooklyn Heights townhouse that was featured in the 1987 film "Moonstruck," reports AD. Schumer had paid an estimated $12.15 million for the 4,500-square-foot spacious apartment, which is situated on the twelfth story of the 1911-built Beaux-Arts building back in 2016.

The penthouse was a "Manhattan dream apartment" for the "I Feel Pretty" actress when it was first listed, "Moving into the glass-lined penthouse was a big deal for me. It felt like such a palace," she said. Amy explained that she and her husband, the James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Fischer, were selling the stunning glass penthouse "to be closer to her son's school."

According to Elite Agent, the gorgeous glass high-rise apartment boasts 278 square meters of outdoor space, which features a private rooftop patio and several wrap-around terraces that can be accessed by fold-away glass walls. It also has a private elevator that opens into the spacious living room, which allows ample natural light due to its angled skylights and tall walls of glass. The primary suite has a large closet space, including a sprawling walk-in closet and three double-door closets near the bedroom door.

The rare gem also features an ensuite bathroom embellished with white marble and soft rosy walls. The penthouse also boasts a six-foot soaking tub and a separate steam shower. According to NY Post, the landscaped terrace of the glass penthouse offers panoramic views of the Hudson River, the George Washington Bridge, and the NY city skyline.

According to the listing the penthouse also boasts of a key-locked elevator that opens into a solarium-style living room anchored by a stone and glass gas fireplace. The space then leads into a media room hidden behind "sound-buffering" pocket doors. It also features a chef’s kitchen, complete with a breakfast bar and cozy nook that opens to the stunning outdoors. Meanwhile, a private wing leads to a main bedroom suite with its own terrace, a spa-like bath, and lots of closet space.

"I'm someone who came from having to share a bed with my mom," Schumer once said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, adding that they "had no money." Another time, Schumer shared a studio in Chinatown with a stranger she met on Craigslist, she said. She once quipped that after having her baby, Gene, the move to Brooklyn was inevitable. "It's pretty obvious where we are going," she told the Journal. "If you leave this borough, what borough do people usually move to? It's not rocket science."