New York Earthquake Sparks Wave of Jokes About Ivana Trump

The recent earthquake that rattled New York and New Jersey didn’t just shake buildings; it also stirred up a humorous storm on social media, with netizens unleashing a wave of jokes and memes. Amid the seismic banter, Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, inadvertently became a subject of quirky online humor.

Imagine Ivana trying to free herself away from ex husband beyond the grassy neglected grave pic.twitter.com/VM9Jw8qSMa — X  🇺🇸 (@realXanderXjork) April 5, 2024

The earthquake, registering at a magnitude of 4.7 near White House Station, New Jersey, nudged governors and officials to reassure the public. Phil Murphy (New Jersey Governor) said, "Our region just experienced an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7, with an epicenter near Readington in Hunterdon County. We have activated our State Emergency Operations Center. Please do not call 911 unless you have an actual emergency."

The old gypsy woman warned them not to bury Ivana there… https://t.co/oesB56MqfO — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 5, 2024

As per the reports of Newsweek, users quickly turned to humor, sharing memes and jokes to lighten the mood. One user humorously proclaimed, "We survived the NYC earthquake. We will rebuild," alongside a photo of a trashcan. Another user, referencing Sex and the City, wrote, "As a 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit Manhattan I couldn't help but wonder...was my relationship with Big structurally sound enough to withstand the impact?" From memes about earthquake survival to references to iconic TV shows, social media users showcased their wit and creativity in crafting humorous narratives around current events.

I’m pretty sure that earthquake was just Ivana rolling over in her Bedminster golf course grave because the classified documents piled on top of her are getting heavy — Taryn T, Duchess of the Blue Sea (@Talyn777) April 5, 2024

Ivana, Donald Trump’s first wife, and mother to Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump, passed away following a fall in July 2022. In a statement, the family said, "Our mother was an incredible woman -- a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and a caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children, and ten grandchildren."

NEW: A panicked Donald Trump arrives at Deadminster to check on some classified documents he has buried there. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/0L0sAEjCwD — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) April 5, 2024

Ivanka Trump remembered her mother and shared, "She lived life to the fullest -- never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always."

Uh oh, y’all. Ivana is PISSED she got buried on a golf course. https://t.co/u0cIf3yChu — Dittie (@DittiePE) April 5, 2024

Ivana and twice impeached ex-prez Donald divorced in 1992. Ivana decided to separate from Donald after the revelation of his scandalous affair with Marla Maples, who later became his second wife.

Somebody should go check on Ivana and see if she was trying to dig herself free since the earthquake’s epicenter was practically under Trump’s golf course. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) April 5, 2024

As per reports of ABC News, in an interview she shared her perspective regarding her ex-husband, she exclaimed, "He was a loving father, don't get me wrong, and he was a good provider, but he was not the father which would take a stroll and go to the Central Park or go play to baseball with them or something. When they were about 18 years old, he could communicate with them, because he could start to talk business with them.”