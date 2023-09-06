When Britney Spears Tried To Contact Louisiana's Governor from a Mental Health Facility

Pop icon Britney Spears once tried to contact Louisiana's Governor, John Bel Edwards, in 2019 after she claimed she was 'pushed' into a mental health institution. Coming from rural Tangipahoa Parish, which is a particularly small region, so many reports claim she may have already known Edwards. She posted a few screenshots of the texts she sent to her mom, lawyer, and friend on Instagram, which she later deleted, to share her version of what happened a few years ago.

According to Page Six, Spears responded to her mother's Instagram posts of text conversations about the celebrity by publishing pictures of her own text messages (labeled 'a little different with proof') on her own Instagram. Spears also mentioned Edwards in a text message to her friend Jansen Fitzgerald that was visible in the screenshots. She wrote, "I need John Bell's number, please." According to the outlet, Spears attempted to get in touch with the governor, citing the longstanding friendship between the families of Edwards and Spears. One of the spokespersons for the governor said, "The Spears and Edwards families have known each other for decades."

In the first screenshot, Britney wrote to her mom, "He was saying he wants to UP the seraquil [sic] and I’m like whoaaaaaaa horsey go f–k yourslwf [sic]. Seraquil I thought was a sleep aid but it’s for bipolar and is WAAAAAY Stronger than lithium." According to Medical News Today, Seroquel is an antipsychotic and bipolar disorder treatment pill that includes the active ingredient quetiapine. She further continued, "I literally feel alll [sic] the sick medicine in my stomach. I feel like he’s trying to kill me. I swear to God I do."

In fact, the pop icon also tried to inquire about the drug lithium from her friend, Fitzgerald, as Spears texted, "I have a feeling you will say I will be ok, but it still doesn’t make sense." However, Spears claimed that she never heard back from her mother or Fitzgerald again. Later, Fitzgerald asserted on her Instagram Stories that she 'did respond.' Some 'messages' may have been erased from Britney's phone, which was reportedly snooped on during the conservatorship, according to Fitzgerald's theory.

The conservatorship that her father, Jamie Spears, formerly held over the Toxic singer had been in place since 2008 when her mental health issues became public knowledge. However, she presented critical testimony in Los Angeles about the entire ordeal, during which Spears claimed that the arrangement's dominance over her life and health had 'traumatized' her. She also made a number of allegations, including that she was prevented from marrying her partner, that she was subjected to constant mental assessments, and that she was forced to use birth control. After the hearing in 2021, Spears' attorney, Matthew Rosengart, said that Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny had ordered that the conservatorship cease immediately. #FreeBritney turned into an established reality, and her conservatorship finally came to an end.

