Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for Saying Founding Fathers Would Be Seen as ‘Christian Nationalists’

Social media watchers recently slammed and schooled Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for her ludicrous statements on the Founding Fathers. On February 23, the Republican politician attacked an MSNBC panel discussing the views of "Christian nationalists" who back former President Donald Trump on X, formerly Twitter.

Greene had reposted an X post with a clip from MSNBC in which a panelist was heard stating, "The one thing that unites all, because many groups are orbiting Trump, the thing that unites them as Christian Nationalists - not Christians, btw ... - is that they believe our rights as American, as all human beings, don't come from any earthly authority."

The Declaration's principles were aspirational and set a foundation for future expansions of civil rights and liberties that would gradually, over centuries, come to include a broader segment of the population. However, at the time…

The panelist added, "They don't come from Congress, they don't come from Supreme Court, they come from God." Greene tried to counter MSNBC by quoting the Declaration of Independence, writing, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed, by their Creator, with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

She added, "Our Founding Fathers would’ve been considered Christian Nationalists, and I agree with them! Today, our Founding Fathers would be on an FBI watch list."

Social media users schooled Greene for her misconceptions and slammed her for equating the founding fathers with Christian nationalists. "The founders were trying to escape and prevent the theocracies of the Dark Ages. None of the founders wanted to impose their religion on others which is a key part of freedom," a user slammed Greene on X with an excerpt from Benjamin Franklin's letter to Ezra Stiles regarding his faith.

Another user quoted the First Amendment and shared that all the founding fathers were deists, not Christians, explaining on X, "Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, Madison & Monroe practiced Deism, not Christianity. Also, you should remember: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof." Another user used the First Amendment in response, saying, "Make no establishment of a religion is pretty clear text."

A user slammed the politician's own Christian beliefs, saying, "Actually, they were against Christianity or any religion having anything to do with government. It's kinda like how your behavior has nothing to do with Christianity." Another user took a dig at the Republican's low knowledge of constitutional law, saying on X, "Let’s make constitutional law a required course!"

A user slammed her for the evolving nature of the phrase 'endowed with rights', saying, "Marj, now explain what the Founders meant? Remember this: they didn’t really live by this since they felt blacks were not equals. And endowed means we were born with certain rights."

"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion"

An individual noted, "Thomas Jefferson in his 1802 letter to the Danbury Baptist Association. In it, Jefferson declared that when the American people adopted the Establishment Clause, they built a 'wall of separation between the church and state."