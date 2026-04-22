Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Trump “Flat Out” Ordered Pam Bondi Not to Release Epstein Files

Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that President Donald Trump personally told then-Attorney General Pam Bondi not to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

This is one of the strongest accusations from a former Trump supporter regarding the administration’s handling of the case. On The Shannon Joy Show, Greene said Trump told Bondi, “Do not release the Epstein files,” and added, “He was blocking everybody.”

Her comment was significant because Greene has not been a minor voice on this issue. She was one of four House Republicans who pushed for legislation requiring the Justice Department to release Epstein-related records. Greene had spent months demanding full disclosure, and her latest remarks shifted from merely discussing delays to placing the blame squarely on Trump.

Greene’s accusation comes after a lengthy and complicated battle within Trump’s circle over what information should be public. The Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed into law on November 19, 2025. It required the attorney general to release the records within 30 days.

NEW: Marjorie Taylor Greene says that Trump “flat out” told Pam Bondi “do not release the Epstein Files.” “[Trump] was blocking everybody… he said, ‘My friends will get hurt.’… People at Mar-a-Lago, they’re going to get hurt.'” “His reasoning was ‘people are going to get… pic.twitter.com/LHYpjItFKs — Sense Receptor (@SenseReceptor) April 21, 2026

The Justice Department did not meet that deadline, releasing documents in stages instead. This approach drew criticism from both Republicans and Democrats, who argued that the law called for a complete release, not a partial one.

This dispute quickly became a problem for Bondi. Reuters reported on April 2 that Trump removed her as attorney general due to frustration with her performance, particularly her handling of the Epstein files. Days later, Reuters stated that Bondi would not show up for a House interview about the file release because Justice Department officials claimed the subpoena no longer applied since she was out of office.

Greene’s remarks add a more personal and charged element to that timeline. Until now, most public criticism focused on Bondi, Todd Blanche, and the Justice Department’s handling of the situation. Greene is now asserting that Trump was not only aware of the decision but was the reason the files were withheld. However, it appears she did not provide any documentary evidence to support that claim during the interview.

Marjorie Taylor Greene on Pam Bondi’s refusal to testify about the Epstein files: “Anyone that is subpoenaed by any committee of Congress needs to honor their subpoena… The victims of Jeffrey Epstein deserve answers. They deserve justice. They deserve transparency, and they… pic.twitter.com/chHTo0Kvt0 — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 9, 2026

Nevertheless, this accusation is politically significant because Greene was once one of Trump’s staunchest defenders. Her split with him over the Epstein files has become more apparent in recent months and reflects a bigger divide among some conservative figures who expected full disclosure after Trump signed the transparency law. Time reported earlier this year that Greene had warned that Trump’s handling of the Epstein issue was driving away parts of his support base.

At the time of writing this report, the White House has not publicly addressed Greene’s specific claim that he directly ordered Bondi to halt the release. As a result, her allegation remains unverified for now.

However, it adds new pressure on Trump and Blanche, the interim attorney general, as lawmakers investigate whether the administration fully complied with a law Trump himself signed.

In Washington, accusations from former allies tend to have a lasting impact and the Epstein saga has certainly tainted Trump’s reputation among his conservative base.