Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals Trump’s Response After Her Children Faced Death Threats

Marjorie Taylor Greene shared President Donald Trump’s response when she received death threats. Trump called her a “traitor” because she supported efforts to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein. As a result, she received death threats, and some were targeted towards her son.

Former Rep. Greene shared that Trump showed no compassion towards the situation and blamed her instead. Greene told broadcaster Piers Morgan:

“The only time I reached out to him was via text message after I had resigned and he had been attacking me, and I was receiving, just, I can’t even count how many death threats.”

MTG says after Trump called her a ‘traitor,’ her kids received serious death threats, and when she told him, he didn’t care and blamed her. “𝗛𝗲 𝗯𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗺𝗲. 𝗛𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗶𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝗳 𝗺𝘆 𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱, 𝗶𝘁 𝘄𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝗯𝗲 𝗺𝘆 𝗳𝗮𝘂𝗹𝘁.” pic.twitter.com/10lLWOEnbE — 𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐄𝐒 (@Antunes1) April 16, 2026



The mother of three shared the details with JD Vance and FBI Director Kash Patel. She further added, “I even texted the president, and I was so upset over death threats on my children because of him. I reached out to the president to let him know this is what’s happening because of what you’re saying about me, and he was very unkind about these death threats. And so that was our last exchange.”

This is when Trump blamed her, “He blamed me basically that if my son were to get killed, it would be my fault.” Morgan was surprised and asked, “Really,” to confirm the details. Greene added that no one’s children should get death threats or be targeted with political violence. She said, “(Trump) had no compassion whatsoever.” She labeled his response as “nail in the coffin,” telling her who Trump is. She was in disbelief over Trump’s response and called it unimaginable.

Greene spoke about Trump’s reaction to her name being on the discharge petition for the Epstein list, which eventually led to death threats. Earlier, she also slammed the president’s AI Jesus post. She called it blasphemy and even asked Trump to apologize.

🚨Marjorie Taylor Greene on Trump: “He called me a traitor to him because I wouldn’t obey his wishes of taking my name off of a discharge petition because he said his friends would get hurt. We’ve seen President Trump fight to cover up the Epstein Files… pic.twitter.com/HjJBDaEgwt — IT’S TIME FOR JUSTICE (@LiddleSavages) April 10, 2026



Greene said, “As a Christian, I was very offended. And a doctor? President Trump is not a doctor, and that picture had him in a robe, as Jesus is often portrayed, with light coming out of his hands, and he talked about healing people, like a Red Cross worker.”

She further continued, “I think there would be many people who would argue with that, you know, saving lives. So, I think it was blasphemy. I was offended. I think he should apologize, not act defensively. And many Christians across America and the world were very offended by that.”

The AI-generated image drew criticism online, and the post was later deleted. He explained that he was supposed to be a doctor, but it was too late to convince people.