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Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals Trump’s Response After Her Children Faced Death Threats

Published on: April 16, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET

Greene said Trump had no compassion for her children’s safety.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Marjorie Taylor Greene said Trump blamed her for the death threats
Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed Donald Trump’s cold response to her family receiving death threats. (Image credit: Wikimedia Commons/ White House; Wikimedia Commons/ Gage Skidmore)

Marjorie Taylor Greene shared President Donald Trump’s response when she received death threats. Trump called her a “traitor” because she supported efforts to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein. As a result, she received death threats, and some were targeted towards her son.

Former Rep. Greene shared that Trump showed no compassion towards the situation and blamed her instead. Greene told broadcaster Piers Morgan:

“The only time I reached out to him was via text message after I had resigned and he had been attacking me, and I was receiving, just, I can’t even count how many death threats.”


The mother of three shared the details with JD Vance and FBI Director Kash Patel. She further added, “I even texted the president, and I was so upset over death threats on my children because of him. I reached out to the president to let him know this is what’s happening because of what you’re saying about me, and he was very unkind about these death threats. And so that was our last exchange.”

This is when Trump blamed her, “He blamed me basically that if my son were to get killed, it would be my fault.” Morgan was surprised and asked, “Really,” to confirm the details. Greene added that no one’s children should get death threats or be targeted with political violence. She said, “(Trump) had no compassion whatsoever.” She labeled his response as “nail in the coffin,” telling her who Trump is. She was in disbelief over Trump’s response and called it unimaginable.

Greene spoke about Trump’s reaction to her name being on the discharge petition for the Epstein list, which eventually led to death threats. Earlier, she also slammed the president’s AI Jesus post. She called it blasphemy and even asked Trump to apologize.


Greene said, “As a Christian, I was very offended. And a doctor? President Trump is not a doctor, and that picture had him in a robe, as Jesus is often portrayed, with light coming out of his hands, and he talked about healing people, like a Red Cross worker.”

She further continued, “I think there would be many people who would argue with that, you know, saving lives. So, I think it was blasphemy. I was offended. I think he should apologize, not act defensively. And many Christians across America and the world were very offended by that.”

The AI-generated image drew criticism online, and the post was later deleted. He explained that he was supposed to be a doctor, but it was too late to convince people.

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