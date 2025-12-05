Marco Rubio’s ‘Fanboy’ Moment Over President Has Netizens Reminding Him: “You Used to Loathe Trump”

One of the key characteristics of Donald Trump’s political aides is their tendency to fawn over the U.S. President in ways that appear absurd when compared to reality. Secretary of State Marco Rubio falls into that category of Trump loyalists who would go to any length while praising their boss.

On Wednesday, after the State Department announced the renaming of the Institute of Peace to the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, Marco Rubio came forward to endorse the name change in his own way. Taking to X, Rubio posted, “President Trump will be remembered by history as the President of Peace. It’s time our State Department displays that.”

It is important to note here that Trump has a history of feuding with the Institute of Peace. After returning to the Oval Office for his second term, Trump signed an order to cut funds for the organization. However, going ahead with his love for naming important buildings and monuments after himself, Trump decided it was fitting to name the institute, regardless of the history.

President Trump will be remembered by history as the President of Peace. It’s time our State Department display that. https://t.co/NBvmL5zksn — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) December 3, 2025

Moreover, the fact that Trump renamed the Department of Defense to the Department of War, further makes the renaming of the Institute of Peace after his name ironic. Therefore, when Rubio claimed that the President would be remembered as the President of Peace, netizens naturally dug in to criticize him.

One user claimed that Rubio and his likes are like a cult, adding, “Peaceful presidents don’t threaten other nations and drone strike civilian non-combatants.” Another one added, “Are they more obsequious in Pyongyang? Can you imagine Dean Acheson, George Shultz, or any of the others acting that way? I don’t understand how their sense of dignity — their simple self-respect — can take it.”

A third user mentioned, “He literally renamed the Department of Defense the Department of War, you enormous bootlicker. I can’t believe anyone ever respected you. You have destroyed your own legacy for the sake of a pe–phile with dementia.” Another user added a tone of sarcasm, saying, “Right, right. President of Peace. That’s why his administration started referring to DoD as the Department of War.”

.@POTUS “We have RENAMED the Department of Defense to the Department of War… We made it clear that the days of political correctness in our military ARE OVER.” pic.twitter.com/AmgJE8e7C1 — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) November 5, 2025

Another user referred to Orwell, “A President of Peace who renamed the Department of Defense the Department of War. Orwell would be proud.” Another user quoted a text from Orwell’s 1984 to show the similarities between the present situation and Orwell’s portrayal of a dystopian society, “‘Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered.’ – George Orwell, 1984.”

One user brought up Rubio’s history of disliking Trump, saying, “You used to loathe Trump. Your staff told me you thought he was a dangerous autocrat and a thug. So why are you fawning over him?” Another one reminded him of how Trump had given him a nickname, “Every day Marco, you remind us of the one thing Trump did do that is worthy of some prize: His nickname for you. ‘Little Marco.’ Trump did get that right. He really did.”

Netizens’ response showed how Rubio’s fanboying over the President spectacularly backfired. Trump himself has claimed multiple times that he has brokered peace between various nations, stopped wars, and deserved the Nobel Peace Prize. However, the realistic impact of Trump’s political decisions seems to paint a different picture, as netizens pointed out.