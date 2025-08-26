‘Peace President’ Trump Wants to Rename Department of Defense – Netizens Can’t Believe the ‘Ridiculous’ Proposal

Donald Trump’s rebranding ideas just keep getting worse and worse. Now, the POTUS has fired up the critics after he proposed a new idea of renaming the Pentagon as the Department of War.

On Monday, the President of the United States floated the concept that the agency, currently known as the Department of Defense, headed by Pete Hegseth, should be renamed. It’s funny, when you think that not too long ago, he actually campaigned on being “anti-war.”

During the Oval Office Press Conference on Monday, Trump said, “It used to be called the Department of War, and it had a stronger sound.”

He continued, “As you know, we won World War I, we won World War II, we won everything. Now we have a Department of Defense, we’re defenders. I don’t know….” His next statement sure caused quite a ruckus, as he mused,” Defense? I don’t want to be defense only. We want defense but we want offense too, if that’s OK.”

“As Department of War, we won everything, we won everything, and I think we’re going to have to go back to that,” Donald Trump added.

This is not the first time he has made a controversial statement about renaming the DOD. Back in June, during a NATO meeting, the Republican leader proposed a similar idea. He said that the position currently held by Pete Hegseth, who was also present at the Monday press conference, should be renamed as “Secretary of War.”

“It used to be called secretary of war, in fact if you look at the old building next to the White House, you can see where it used to be Secretary of war,” Trump said.

Hey MAGA, I thought this guy was supposed to be “peace President” WTF is this “Department of War” bullshit? You voted for more wars? pic.twitter.com/wPEckS3fIO — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) August 25, 2025

He added, “Then we became politically correct and they called it secretary of defense. I don’t know, maybe we’ll have to start thinking about changing it but we feel that way.”

This is a bizarre proposal, even for Donald Trump, who seems to have been having too much fun with his unhinged activities ever since his second term began in January. Needless to say, his latest desire didn’t quite sit well with his critics and political rivals.

On X (formerly Twitter) people lashed out at the President for even thinking of rebranding the DOD as Department of War. One user pointed out how he has been claiming to be an “anti-war president,” with all of his supposed peacekeeping efforts, yet did not feel shame at all to propose such a ridiculous idea.

The President who is all but begging for a Nobel Peace Prize wants to ratchet it up and change the name from the Department of Defense to Department of War. Heck, if he likes war so much, he could’ve served in Vietnam instead of dodging the draft.https://t.co/FMBH0RU40K pic.twitter.com/iTh2R0leTJ — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) August 25, 2025

“This statement has cringe written all over it,” another wrote. A third added, “The Department of War my friends. The Department of War. What in the everlovingf— are we even doing?”

One person took this opportunity to point out everything Trump has been doing that has critics fired up. “Nationalizing companies, creating a Department of War. Crippling Tarrifs. Y’all sure did f— this up, GOP.”

Another pointed out how this completely defies Trump’s desire for a Nobel Peace Prize. “Heck, if he likes war so much, he could’ve served in Vietnam instead of dodging the draft,” one user fired shots at the POTUS.