Is Trump’s Outlandish Claim to Have Ended Six Wars Actually True?

Barely a day. No, scrap that, an hour goes by when something doesn’t leave Trump’s mouth that at first glance has a very tenuous and fragile connection with reality .

Trump is prone to saying and writing all kind of fantastical things, which wouldn’t matter so much if he was just the strange guy who approached people in shopping malls with tall stories and claims to fame, but when you’re President of the most powerful county on the planet and have got the nuclear codes in your back pocket, it’s a bit of a concern.

You’d hope that old-fashioned things like principles and facts would matter, but as Trump has proved time and time again, in his world they don’t. In the kingdom of the Trump, bulls**t talks, walks, and rules the roost.

We haven’t got the time nor the inclination to break down the most megalomaniac and nonsensical things that Trump has committed to the public record. Like the road to hell, the U.S. President’s track record for being indulgent with the truth is both long and wide.

Yet his most recent comment about being directly responsible for ending six wars is, to put it mildly, a bit of a ball breaker.

The kind of statement that would cause any rational person to bury their head in a bowl of orange jelly and hope that somehow, somewhere, things will get better.

Yet, we have to keep an open mind. So let’s look at the facts about Trump’s claim to be the peacemaker who can end all wars just through the sheer force of his Caesar-like will.

The Guardian reports that the Trump administration has had a hand in settling the conflicts between Israel and Iran, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, Cambodia and Thailand, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia.

Yet the truth is a little more complex.

In the Congo, for example, violence and bloodshed are very much ongoing, after a deadline was missed by the Rwanda-backed rebels to conclude a peace deal in Doha.

The peace deal between Iran and Israel was ended by Trump using bunker-buster bombs on Iran’s nuclear and military facilities before bullying them into submission. It was very much a case of my country is harder than yours, and you’ll do what you’re told or else. As much as Trump likes to dress it up, thing weren’t resolved by a smooth talking diplomat but by strong-arm threats. Still, by hook or crook, he did end it. So you’ll have to give him that.

India, on the other hand, has flatly denied that Trump has had anything to do with their ceasefire deal with Pakistan.

Egypt and Ethiopia are still at loggerheads over the Nile River dam built by Ethiopia that would divert essential water from Egypt.

And as for Serbia. Although Trump claims he prevented a war with Kosovo, Serbia has denounced the very idea that it had any plans to pursue one.

As so often is the case with Trump, I think we can conclude that once again the big man is playing hard and fast with the truth.

Face the facts people! It’s Donald Trump’s reality now, and we all just live in it!