Donald Trump’s Last-Minute Attempts Couldn’t Save His Nobel Prize Dreams from Going Up in Smoke

Donald Trump had his eyes fixed on the Nobel Peace Prize. He had managed to bring a few people by his side, who believed deserved the prize. A day ago, his son, Eric Trump asked users on X (formerly Twitter) to retweet his post if they believed his father deserved the recognition. His post came after the POTUS managed to reach a “historic” Gaza peace deal between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize at least 10 times.

However, Trump then took the matter into his own hands. In a series of late-night Truth Social posts, the U.S. President tried to prove why he deserved the recognition. The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 was announced at 5 a.m. ET on Friday. So, on Thursday, Donald Trump went to Truth Social to discuss his peacekeeping efforts.

pic.twitter.com/6NN2QdOYEv — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) October 10, 2025

He shared a bunch of endorsement links, such as sharing the link of an article from The Washington Post, which declared that Trump deserves the peace prize. He posted another article that quoted a few Jewish Republicans saying that the recognition itself should be renamed in Trump’s honor.

The Republican leader shared a few more links, such as a Breitbart video that argued in his favor, support from parents of fentanyl victims, and even posted a clip of his announcement of the Gaza ceasefire deal. However, Trump’s eagerness for recognition showed in a photo he posted on Truth Social. It was the front page of The Jerusalem Post that featured an outline of the POTUS’s side profile with photos of Israeli hostages inside it. “He’s bringing them home,” the all-caps headline read.

In 2009, Trump’s political rival, Barack Obama, won recognition as the sitting president. So, the Republican president’s desire for the same isn’t unusual. “He got the prize for doing nothing. He got elected, and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country,” Donald Trump wrote, expressing disappointment in the matter.

The president had reportedly been cold-calling members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, according to Norwegian outlet Dagens Næringsliv. However, deputy leader of the committee, Asle Toje, had a subtle response to his efforts. “Some candidates push for it really hard, and we do not like it… It is hard enough as it is to reach an agreement among ourselves, without having more people trying to influence us,” he told Reuters.

However, all his efforts went into vain as the the winner has already been announced, and it is not Donald Trump.