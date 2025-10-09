Eric Trump Revives Donald Trump’s Long-Held Ambition, Rallies Support on Social Media

Donald Trump has had his eyes on the Nobel Peace Prize for a really long time. Now, his son Eric Trump is coming to his support, smoothing his way towards recognition. Eric has called for his father to receive the Nobel Peace Prize for his peacekeeping efforts in the Gaza conflict. Eric’s statement comes after the POTUS announced that a “historic” peace negotiation for Gaza has been agreed upon between Israel and Hamas.

On Wednesday, when Trump was in the middle of a press conference at the White House, Marco Rubio rushed to brief him on the breaking news. Later, the Republican President announced on Truth Social, “I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan.”

He continued, “This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed-upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly!”

Retweet if you believe @realDonaldTrump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 9, 2025

His message continued, “This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!”

Following the breakthrough, Eric Trump quickly went on X (formerly Twitter) to create a chant that Trump has long yearned for. “Retweet if you believe Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize,” he wrote. His followers seemed to agree that Trump truly deserves the recognition. “He should have been given it in his first term for AA’s,” wrote one user. Another added, “One thing is certain, @EricTrump: If @realDonaldTrump were a Dem, they already would’ve delivered it to him in the Oval.”

Trump is forced to end a roubtable discussion after receiving news from Marco Rubio that a peace deal in Gaza is at our fingertips — and they need him to close the deal. “They’re going to need me pretty quickly.” Hardest working president in history. pic.twitter.com/EN46ymVJvR — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 8, 2025

A third question, “President Trump has met and even exceeded Alfred Nobel’s specific written standards for the Nobel Peace Prize… Peace in the Middle East certainly qualifies as, “conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.” Will Nobel adhere to the standards set forth in Alfred Nobel’s will?”

“Undoubtedly, President Trump should receive the Nobel Peace Prize,” wrote Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, sharing Eric Trump’s sentiment. However, some people don’t believe that Donald Trump has done anything to deserve the Nobel Peace Prize. “Anyone who thinks Trump will EVER be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize is out of their mind,” wrote one left-wing activist.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already nominated the U.S. President for recognition at least 10 times so far. Even Hillary Clinton, who is considered one of Trump’s primary political rivals, stated that she would nominate him for the prize. However, her condition is that he needs to end the war in Ukraine without Kyiv needing to give up its territory to Moscow.