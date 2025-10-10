It’s been years since Barack Obama was last in office as the president of the United States, and against all odds, Donald Trump is in his second term. Yer Donald Trump is still extremely jealous and insecure about his standing when it comes to President Obama.

The long-standing rivalry between Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama made headlines once again, and this time it’s over the Nobel Peace Prize.

It is not a secret that Donald Trump wants a Nobel Peace Prize. One has to wonder, since when did a New York-based businessman who is an alleged philanderer start harbouring dreams of a peace prize? However, one can also assume that it started after Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009.

As soon as Donald Trump came into power for his second term and found himself surrounded by sycophants, he has repeatedly mentioned that he should have won the Nobel Peace Prize. There is a public debate whether this obsession with peace recognition stems from Trump’s genuine frustration or deep-seated jealousy.

The Nobel Prize has always been a symbol of global diplomacy and moral leadership. However, Trump’s critics find him lacking both these specific qualities.

Trump has never disagreed with his disdain for either Obama or his Nobel recognition. Recently, during an event, he even mentioned that he still does not know why Obama won the prize.

Trump: They gave Obama the Nobel Peace Prize for absolutely nothing but destroying our country. My election was a much more important election pic.twitter.com/AcJhK9JCti — Acyn (@Acyn) October 9, 2025

“Obama got his Nobel so fast, and for what? Nobody even knew why.”

This statement reflects a long pattern where Trump has publicly dismissed Obama’s prize since 2009. He has often implied that he himself deserved similar recognition for his efforts in foreign diplomacy.

Political analysts and several social commentators have long suggested that Trump’s comments aren’t about the Nobel Prize itself but about validation. Obama’s global prestige, his calm demeanour, international popularity, and symbolic achievements are all representations of everything Trump has always wanted for himself; however, his foreign policies have failed him again and again.

As one commentator noted, “Trump doesn’t just want power; he wants legitimacy, and Obama’s Nobel Prize is the gold standard of that legitimacy.”

Their rivalry isn’t just personal. It’s intensely political and somewhat rooted in realism.

Since taking office in 2016, Trump has sought to dismantle Obama’s policies. His most considerable disdain has been the Affordable Care Act, which was often called Obamacare, and presumably, the only reason Trump is after its dissolution. Aside from healthcare, Trump has also cancelled climate acts and other Obama-era initiatives.

During campaign rallies, Trump frequently compared his presidency to Obama’s. He has often claimed that he has achieved more despite the fake media coverage.

Obama, on the other hand, either ignored Trump’s jabs or shaded in his quiet manner and called for leadership that lifts people, not the one obsessed with self-praise.

Trump still obsessively jealous of Barack Obama’s approval ratings, Nobel Peace Prize, and checks notes ability to walk down stairs https://t.co/aKFS7eIyVd — Jessica Berlin (@berlin_bridge) September 30, 2025

Public reactions to Trump’s Nobel-related comments have been sharp.

Han Liqun, who is a Researcher with China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations has said that “If the objective is the Nobel Peace Prize, the contradictions are glaring.” He was discussing the implications of Trump’s foreign policy and his desire for the Nobel Peace Prize despite having bombed countries and putting unimaginable tariffs on allies and partners.

However, Trump has found support from Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu whom Trump has helped with GAZA conflict. Netanyahu has recommended Trump’s name for the Nobel Peace Prize, which president then claimed to have no knoweldge about.

“I didn’t know about this. Especially coming from you—it’s very meaningful. Thank you so much, Bibi.”

Israeli Prime Minister, while visiting the White House, had several kind words for President Trump.

“President Trump has shown exceptional and unwavering dedication to advancing peace, security and stability around the world.”

However, social media erupted with memes calling Trump “jealous” and “obsessed”, with his tactics to win the prize. Political pundits pointed out the irony of a president demanding recognition for peace while fostering political division.

Analysts have argue that his sudden diplomatic gestures like talks with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, were the result of image management rather than genuine peace efforts. Whatever be the reason, the fact remains, Trump can not let go of Obama and neither can the world.