Many Christians Are Upset With Donald Trump for Selling $60 Bibles: ‘More Blasphemous Grift’

Some Christians are quite incensed about former President Donald Trump's latest commercial endeavor, which involves selling Bibles during the Holy Week. On March 26, Trump—who, earlier in March, emerged as the Republican nominee—posted a video on his Truth Social platform pleading with his followers to purchase the "God Bless the USA Bible," which was inspired by the patriotic song by country artist Lee Greenwood, per Newsweek.

There’s NOTHING “holy” about selling Bibles “endorsed by Trump.” More blasphemous grift.

Beware:

“For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall show great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.” Matthew 24:24 pic.twitter.com/U8ZeVeOmcJ — Tara Setmayer 🌻 (@TaraSetmayer) March 26, 2024

"Happy Holy Week! Let's Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless the USA Bible," Trump wrote in the post, which he posted a day after comparing his legal troubles to Jesus' crucifixion. Trump included a link to a website where readers could purchase the book for $59.99. This comes as he battles four separate criminal indictments, several civil lawsuits, and growing legal expenses as he seeks to win back the White House. (A New York appeals court decided to postpone collecting the $454 million-plus fine he owes as a result of a civil fraud judgment if he can post a $175 million bond within ten days).

I’m still highly enraged at how that man really stood up there hawking The Holy Bible, to help pay for his legal fees.



Play with your god, Donald. Not with mine!#DonaldTrump#Trump#Deplorable#blasphemy pic.twitter.com/zuVGt4guiT — srburris (@srburris) March 29, 2024

The move, which Trump may have intended to woo Christians and make some money, has backfired against him as Christians seem irate about his actions. Tara Setmeyer of The Lincoln Project slammed Trump quoting a Bible verse, saying, “There’s NOTHING 'holy' about selling Bibles 'endorsed by Trump.' More blasphemous grift. Beware: 'For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall show great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.' Matthew 24:24.”

#TrumpBible

Where I come from, this is BLASPHEMY and a SACRILEGE pic.twitter.com/E7g8ap59gf — Pissed off Liberal Diva💙💙💙🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@JanetLei5) March 28, 2024

"Trump Bibles. This guy and his followers who excuse this crap p*** me off. He has completely trashed our political party & now he's trying to ruin our faith community for his own ends," Heath Mayo, a conservative lawyer, wrote on X. "If you're a Christian, please speak up & reject this. He's making a mockery of the flock."

Hey Bible salesman, you never attend church; you don’t know a single Bible verse; and you don’t know any words of the Lord’s Prayer either. That’s because you’re a fake Christian and a fucking fraud. pic.twitter.com/oLzZ8hvGnU — cαηα∂α нαтεs тя☭мρ (@Trump_Detester) March 31, 2024

The idea that Trump would sell Bibles "during Holy Week like it's just one more overpriced Trump shoe or steak has really touched a nerve among voters—we've heard from many upset Faithful America members since his video appeared," Faithful America executive director Rev. Nathan Empsall told Newsweek before adding, "Seeing the indicted, would-be dictator, sell so-called 'patriotic' Bibles does provide a parallel to Holy Week, but it's not with Jesus."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

The holy man added, "Trump is doing his best impression of the corrupt moneychangers who profited by ripping off worshippers. Today, much like Jesus overturning the moneychangers' tables, Christians are sick of seeing MAGA's false prophets twist our loving faith for an agenda of hatred and selfishness. The Bible is bigger than any politician, and if Trump really wants to talk about Scripture, I suggest he try actually reading it first. He might actually learn a few things about love, humility, money, and peace."